The Keene Sentinel’s Monadnock Region Health Reporting Lab will host its first health fair this spring.
The event, “For the Health of It,” will be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on April 20 at the Best Western Plus in Keene. The free fair — sponsored by Cheshire Medical Center in Keene and Monadnock Community Hospital in Peterborough — will feature presentations by medical experts, live demonstrations from health officials and information on local and statewide health resources.
Terrence Williams, president and COO of The Sentinel, said the event is aimed at helping The Sentinel’s health reporting lab reach new audiences with valuable and important information and services.
“We are hoping for a diverse attendance, with folks from all corners of this region, learning just a little bit more on how to stay safe and healthy,” he said.
Workshops and demonstrations include Narcan training, healthy cooking seminars, sports injury prevention and vaccinations. Free screenings will also be available for hearing, blood pressure and cancer. More than 30 organizations and services will present health care information, giving attendees a broad exposure to healthy living resources.
A keynote speech will be given by Dr. Jonathan Ballard, the chief medical officer for the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services.
On the main stage that afternoon, Olivia Belanger, health solutions reporter for the Health Lab, will interview Phil Wyzik, executive director of Monadnock Family Services in Keene, about the pitfalls surrounding mental health care in the Monadnock Region. Belanger will also interview Dr. Karl Dietrich, director of the family medicine residency program at Cheshire Medical, on the hospital’s efforts to bring more family doctors to the area. Monadnock Community Hospital is providing information on orthopedic surgery.
Those who attend are asked to pre-register for free through the event’s website at sentinelsource.com/health_fair. All those who sign up in advance will receive a goody bag of locally produced health products.
Free transportation to the event will be provided from certain areas. Please consult the website for more information or scan the QR code.
Health Solutions Reporter Olivia Belanger keeps readers informed on issues like mental health, the opioid crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic. Before joining The Sentinel’s staff, Olivia spent a year as the health, nonprofit and education reporter for the Watertown Daily Times in Watertown, N.Y. A 2018 graduate of Keene State College, Olivia decided to move back to the area in the summer of 2019 to tell the unique stories of the Monadnock Region. The Bartlett native now lives in Keene with her fiancé, Ryan, and their Bernese mountain dog, Koa.
The Keene Sentinel, the Monadnock United Way and Impact Monadnock Business Ambassadors are partnering to boost literacy for the youngest among us and, as a bonus, give a lift to local news literacy, too. Between now and March 31, you can get a digital subscription to The Sentinel for $2.99 a week and with it comes a StartSmart™ package of durable board books for children 0 to 5.
