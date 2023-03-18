20230318-LOC-Health Fair logo

The Keene Sentinel’s Monadnock Region Health Reporting Lab will host its first health fair this spring.

The event, “For the Health of It,” will be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on April 20 at the Best Western Plus in Keene. The free fair — sponsored by Cheshire Medical Center in Keene and Monadnock Community Hospital in Peterborough — will feature presentations by medical experts, live demonstrations from health officials and information on local and statewide health resources.

Funding for the Monadnock Region Health Reporting Lab comes from several sources, including The Sentinel and several local businesses and private donors.

We continue to seek additional support. The newsroom maintains full editorial control over all content produced by the lab.

