HANCOCK — Early on a recent Thursday morning, five people laid down their yoga mats at the beach on Norway Pond.
Beach yoga has become an every-Thursday summer ritual under the instruction of Hancock resident Betsy DiPrima. Participants gather for yoga in front of the Hancock Congregational Church that stands on the hill behind the beach at 8 a.m., stretching their bodies until the church bell rings an hour later.
“Yoga is a marvelous thing and it doesn’t matter what shape your body is in, you move your body,” said DiPrima, who has previously traveled to yoga’s heartland, India.
During July and August, DiPrima’s classes take place on the beach, but if the weather stays nice after August, the 69-year-old said she stays on the beach for longer, before switching into the local library for the colder months.
At the beach, the class is free to attend, but donations are appreciated. Since DiPrima needs to rent space at the library for indoor classes, it costs $12 per person for the hour-and-15-minute session. The indoor class continues a similar schedule on Thursdays, starting at 8 a.m., she noted.
“I don’t pay to use the beach. ... it is a donation based class, meaning you pay as you like. Everyone has been leaving something,” she said.
Advertised largely through word of mouth and the occasional flyers, the indoor and outdoor classes are for anyone interested. For indoor classes, DiPrima offers Zoom to people who want to join in as well, and has someone from Maryland who regularly does so.
DiPrima said usually five to eight people show up to the class at the beach, and they are able to maintain steady energy during practice. During the summer months, people keep coming and going because of vacations and other obligations, she said.
“Everybody’s focused in the same way and that’s kind of a special thing,” she said. “But it’s also really special coming and doing it on your own.”
Yoga is a set of ancient physical, spiritual and mental practices believed to have originated in India about 5,000 years ago and has close ties to Hinduism. Today, there are multiple thousands of yoga-studio businesses in operation in the United States.
“There are many Yoga communities throughout India, and maybe one day I will go specifically to live and be immersed in that environment,” DiPrima said via email. And she noted that she has future plans to revisit India.
She said she started practicing yoga during a class she took at a local gym in the fall of 2007 while living in Chicago.
When she moved back to the Monadnock Region, she continued taking classes in Peterborough and eventually trained to become a professional instructor.
DiPrima said she has been teaching yoga for five years, of which she has spent three offering beach yoga.
“Why would you want to be inside? If there’s a beach here, and nobody’s on the beach in the morning,” she said. “And it’s so lovely here, [seeing] the birds [and] the fish jump.”
DiPrima said she tries to fit in as many yoga postures during her classes as she can. They include postures like sun salutations A and B, and warrior pose, she noted.
And she reminds participants to go at their own pace.
“Remember, if anything doesn’t feel good, just don’t do it,” she said.
To DiPrima, yoga is not something that people should give their 100 percent to; part of yoga is learning to listen to your body.
“I believe that Yoga is a personal journey, for some it is spiritual and for others it is more of movement/exercise,” she explained, via email, of her understanding of the ancient practice.
Additionally, she reminds everyone to breathe through their movements.
“Yoga is about breathing and just getting in touch with your breath and your whole being,” DiPrima said. “It’s such a wellness kind of activity.”
One of the participants, Francie Benton of Keene, was usually traveling through Hancock on Thursday mornings, so she decided to start taking the class on her way through.
“You really feel like you’ve loosened up,” Benton said about how yoga relaxes her body. “When you’re done with the class it releases endorphins, makes you feel happy, and it makes you feel more flexible.”
She added that yoga eases joint movement and improves muscle strength and flexibility.
Although Benton is still new to the class, others have shown long-term commitment to beach yoga.
That’s the case for Billie Walker of Hancock, who has been joining in the past two summers.
“Yoga is great for your body,” Walker said. “You stretch what needs to be stretched.”
She added that being able to look over the water is a great way to start her Thursday mornings.
“It centers you,” Walker said, “[and] gets you in a good place to go through the rest of the day.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.