CHARLESTOWN — More than a year since her leukemia diagnosis, Izzy Vigneau has made a lot of progress.
The Charlestown 5th-grader returned to school part-time this fall, is better tolerating her treatment and — overall — is taking her diagnosis in "great stride," according to her mother, Tiffany Putnam-Vigneau.
"She’s a very happy kid, considering. She’s got a good head on her shoulders and does far better than we ever thought she would, mentally," Putnam-Vigneau said.
Izzy, 11, was diagnosed with leukemia — a cancer of blood-forming tissues, including bone marrow — on Jan. 17, 2022, after she came home from school with bruising on her collarbone that quickly spread from head to toe, her mom told The Sentinel last year.
Since then, she has been in and out of Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon for treatment, including chemotherapy.
The community has rallied behind the Vigneaus, from organizing a fundraiser to building a playhouse for Izzy's backyard. Another benefit is planned for next month to help offset the family's medical bills.
"It was really amazing what our friends and family and community did for us," Putnam-Vigneau said of last year's fundraiser, "and it was also a great benefit because Izzy was able to be a regular kid that day."
Though Izzy has grown more accustomed to her treatment, Putnam-Vigneau said there have been a lot of ups and downs with side effects from chemotherapy.
Last summer, the chemo caused severe muscle contractions in both of her legs, requiring her to wear casts for eight weeks, according to Putnam-Vigneau. Because of that, she was wheelchair-bound from July until February, and now uses a walker to get around.
"Overall, considering what these kids go through, any child who has leukemia, she is doing pretty well," Putnam-Vigneau said.
Izzy will continue her treatment — a combination of medications, given orally, intravenously and through a spinal tap — until May 2024, according to her mom. At that point, she will keep up with physical and occupational therapy and "anything else that might come up because of the side effects" of chemo.
Doctors also plan to monitor her through blood work for five years to ensure the treatment was successful.
"Things can arise later on, but the set plan is she'll come off all of her chemo drugs and she'll be monitored," Putnam-Vigneau said.
The upcoming fundraiser is slated for Saturday, May 27, from noon to 4 p.m. at Walpole Town Hall. The event will feature food trucks, outdoor games, face painting and more. There will also be raffle prizes, such as a signed Boston Bruins jersey and a two-night hotel stay.
One of the organizers — Anjalee Call of Chesterfield, who put together the event last year — will have staff from her Keene business Heaven Hair Salon applying orange hair extensions (the color for leukemia awareness) to anyone who wants them.
The event will also pay tribute to Call's late fiancé, Tom Call, who helped put on the benefit last year. He died unexpectedly in August at 47 years old, according to his obituary.
"Tom was very close with Izzy's whole family, including Tiffany's mom, and so it's great to do it this year in honor of him," Anjalee Call said.
Alyssa and Alex Hancock, family friends and owners of First Green Sitework in Charlestown, are also helping plan the event. In addition to their friendship, Alyssa said she is Izzy's paraprofessional at Charlestown Primary School when she's in attendance.
"Putting this fundraiser on is not only great to help financially, but I think it's also good for their spirits to see the community coming together to support them and support Isabell," she said.
Last year, the fundraiser raised about $20,000, and Call said she hopes to raise at least that much this year.
All of the proceeds will go directly to the Vigneaus. For those who can't make the event, Putnam-Vigneau said a mailbox has been set up for people to donate to their family. Donations can be sent to P.O. Box 1283 in Charlestown.
"The money raised [last year] allowed us, or really allowed me, to stay home for the year and help offset my income a little bit. It helped with gas back and forth to the hospital, it helped with medical bills, it helped with home bills," Putnam-Vigneau said. "It really took the financial pressure off our family."
