GREENFIELD — Legacy by Gersh is closing its Greenfield campus, formerly known as the Crotched Mountain School, next month, according to WMUR.
Officials from the Verney Drive facility did not respond to requests for comment Tuesday morning. The WMUR report says the school for children with autism will shutter Nov. 18.
Gersh Autism took over management in 2020, when the Crotched Mountain Foundation announced it would be closing the campus due to unsustainable operating costs.
In October 2021, Gersh assumed ownership of the property, according to Crotched Mountain Foundation President and CEO Ned Olney.
Olney told The Sentinel Monday evening that the foundation was informed of the closure Monday morning.
“We ... are saddened by the impact this will have on the students,” he said in an email. “We have offered Gersh our support to help them safely transition the students to new placements.”
He added that this decision has no impact on the foundation’s programming.
Olivia Belanger can be reached at 352-1234, extension 1439, or obelanger@keenesentinel.com.
Olivia Belanger is the health reporter for The Sentinel, covering issues from the opioid crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic to mental health services in the region.
Health Solutions Reporter Olivia Belanger keeps readers informed on issues like mental health, the opioid crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic. Before joining The Sentinel’s staff, Olivia spent a year as the health, nonprofit and education reporter for the Watertown Daily Times in Watertown, N.Y. A 2018 graduate of Keene State College, Olivia decided to move back to the area in the summer of 2019 to tell the unique stories of the Monadnock Region. The Bartlett native now lives in Keene with her fiancé, Ryan, and their Bernese mountain dog, Koa.
