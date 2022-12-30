20221230-LOC-Health care housing

The Holton Home project in Brattleboro is a collaboration between the Retreat, Garden Path Elder Living and M&S Development to house traveling health care providers. The home is shown here.

 M&S Development

BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Retreat, out of a need for more employees, is working with two other area organizations to renovate a local building to give traveling health care workers more housing options.

The project is a collaboration between the Retreat, Garden Path Elder Living — which formerly ran an assisted-living facility at the Holton Home — and M&S Development, which has a 10-year lease on the Western Avenue property.

Funding for the Monadnock Region Health Reporting Lab comes from several sources, including The Sentinel and several local businesses and private donors. We continue to seek additional support. The newsroom maintains full editorial control over all content produced by the lab.

