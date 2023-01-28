When a victim of sexual assault arrives at Brattleboro Memorial Hospital’s emergency department, Emily Kennedy tries to meet them immediately.
Sometimes, because of a close relationship with local victim advocacy groups, she even knows they’re coming ahead of time. Kennedy takes the person away from the crowded, public emergency room into a quieter space where she can begin to help them heal physically, mentally and emotionally.
“It’s not the standard care that most ER [patients] get. People have an emotional response to assaults and they need help and advocates,” said Kennedy, the forensic program coordinator at the Belmont Avenue hospital. “It’s like emotional first aid.”
Kennedy is one of five sexual assault nurse examiners, or SANEs, who work at Brattleboro Memorial. SANEs are registered nurses who undergo extensive and ongoing training to serve not only sexual assault victims, but also people who have experienced domestic violence, strangulation and other forms of assault.
SANEs are better equipped than other providers to address the physical, mental and emotional health impacts of assault, providers say.
Unlike many rural areas, the Monadnock Region has these specialized nurses widely available. And yet, Monadnock-area SANEs say they’d like to see more awareness about their services, which they believe are underutilized and could help many more people.
“We want to focus on educating the staff and community at large that we’re available for all violent crime victims,” said Lindsey Cushing, medical forensic care team program director and a SANE at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene. “We provide evidence collection, documentation and resources for patients who have been victimized, not just sexually, but in other ways … There is definitely a huge community benefit.”
Providing specialized care
Sexual assault is associated with a host of short-term and long-term health impacts, according to the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN).
SANEs have training to address immediate medical needs, like pregnancy and sexually transmitted infection prevention, and resources to alleviate long-term health impacts like depression, substance abuse or post-traumatic stress disorder, providers say.
To become a SANE, someone must already be a registered nurse with a minimum of two years clinical experience, according to the International Association of Forensic Nurses.
The nurse then completes 40 additional hours of classroom training and 40 hours of clinical training before passing a board-certification exam. To work with pediatric patients, a nurse must have another 24 hours of training, Kennedy said.
Though there’s limited scientific research about SANEs, what’s available is promising.
A 2020 article published in The Journal of Rural Health found that victims who are treated by SANEs have better health outcomes and more access to care like emergency contraception. They also have more favorable prosecutorial outcomes, like convictions, in cases where criminal charges are filed.
A 2021 study in the Journal of Emergency Nursing found that 90 percent of victims of sexual assault who were cared for by a SANE reported getting high-quality, compassionate care.
SANE care is provided one-on-one — a change in pace from normal emergency room practices, where providers care for many patients at a time.
Kelsey Page, a SANE and the medical forensic care team program coordinator at Cheshire Medical, said she often spends four to eight hours with a single patient.
“It’s really providing that individualized, specialized care that these patients need and deserve,” she said.
Evidence collection is part of a SANE’s skillset, but is used only if the patient wishes to move forward with that aspect of an exam. In addition, evidence kits are not processed in New Hampshire unless the patient wants them to be, Page said. In Vermont, all kits are processed, but are anonymous if the patient wishes, she noted.
Emergency room providers who aren’t SANEs struggle to balance the needs of their patients with the obligations of the legal system following an assault, according to a 2021 study in the Journal of Forensic Nursing.
But SANEs are trained to do exactly that.
“Medical staff who do not commonly work with survivors or who aren’t as familiar with trauma-informed care get uncomfortable or anxious, because they tend to get hyper-focused on evidence collection or going to court,” Cushing said. “Those of us who have been in practice, our priority is the patient’s emotional and physical well-being.”
Working together to meet the need
Federal research shows there’s a need for more SANEs, particularly in rural areas.
“There are not a lot of SANEs to go around,” Page said.
Yet hospitals in the Monadnock Region are relatively well-equipped, providers say.
Brattleboro Memorial has a SANE provider on-call 24 hours a day. At Cheshire Medical, there are four SANE providers, including one who also works at Brattleboro. Monadnock Community Hospital in Peterborough has one SANE, according to spokeswoman Laura Gingras.
It’s rare that a SANE is not available to see a sexual assault victim at local hospitals, providers say. At Cheshire Medical, that happens about once a year, according to Cushing.
In some cases, collaboration is needed to provide a patient the best possible care. About four times a year, Brattleboro Memorial Hospital consults with providers at the University of Vermont Medical Center’s sexual assault program. Brattleboro SANEs can ask providers questions about protocol or bring them into direct contact with the patient with a telehealth visit during the emergency room care.
“That extra doctor’s opinion can be very valuable to us, especially if it’s something we haven’t seen before,” said Kennedy, pointing out that this service is almost always used in cases involving children.
Although Kennedy doesn’t utilize the program often, she said it strengthens the care that she can offer.
“There’s no drawback to teleSANE. It’s an amazing program,” she said.
The providers at Cheshire Medical don’t use teleSANE services, in part because the service isn’t available in New Hampshire. However, they said there’s a robust network of SANE providers in the Granite State who make themselves available day or night to answer questions from other SANEs.
Because of that, there’s no movement in New Hampshire to begin teleSANE services, according to Janet Carroll, SANE program director with the N.H. Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence.
“We don’t feel it’s a need currently,” she said.
In New Hampshire, pediatric SANE cases are often handled through Dartmouth Health’s Child Advocacy and Protection Program Team. Carroll, who is certified as a pediatric SANE and works at the health system’s Lebanon hospital, is part of that response.
While the program is important, it doesn’t offer weekend or after-hours care, and patients often have to drive to access a pediatric SANE. Having more pediatric SANEs in the state would improve access to care, Carroll said.
At Cheshire Medical, Cushing and Page aim to be a resource for providers who don’t have SANE training. During working hours, one of them wears a pager that any provider at the hospital can reach them on with questions about treating a recent victim or a patient with a history of assault.
“Through that, we’ve gotten a lot more non-acute referrals,” Cushing said. “We’re able to touch a lot of different patients even if we’re not providing direct care.”
Possibility of more widespread care
In the past decade, the number of SANEs in New Hampshire has increased, according to Carroll. Each of New Hampshire’s 26 hospitals has at least one on staff, with 60 to 90 SANEs working in the state at a given time.
But, she said she’d “love to see that number increase and improve.”
Brattleboro Memorial Hospital treats about 30 patients each year who need a SANE. Before 2020, Cheshire Medical had similar numbers, but they dipped during the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, Cushing said SANEs at the hospital treated 22 patients.
However, the providers who spoke with The Sentinel said that with more awareness, SANEs could have a greater impact on the community.
Recently, emergency room visits for sexual assaults have skyrocketed nationally, increasing 1,533 percent between 2006 and 2019, according to a study from the University of Michigan Medical School published last year in The Journal of the American Medical Association.
The same study reported that only about 21 percent of victims sought medical care after an assault. The study pointed out that awareness about sexual assault, including through the #MeToo movement, may be contributing to more victims seeking this help.
Given that half of women and one-third of men will experience sexual violence during their lives, federal data show, providers including Kennedy believe there is a big unmet need for SANE services in the region.
“Our community doesn’t know all of the resources that SANE nurses have,” she said.
To that end, Cheshire Medical recently changed the name of its program, Cushing explained.
“ ‘SANE’ makes it sound like we are limited to sexual assault,” she said. The new description — medical forensic care team — is more accurate.
SANEs are available to talk about mental, emotional and physical health impacts even long after an assault, she added.
Cushing would like to reach the point where patients know to request a SANE, and providers know when to consult with these specialty providers to better serve all patients who have experienced violence.
“We are a resource for everybody,” she said. “You don’t have to be acutely sexually assaulted to ask for our help with something. We would be so happy if someone said, ‘Will you call the SANE nurse?’ ”
Those experiencing violence can seek help by calling the statewide domestic-assault hotline at 866-644-3574 or the sexual-assault hotline at 800-277-5570.
Monadnock Region residents can also call the Monadnock Center for Violence Prevention at 603-352-3782 or 1-888-511-MCVP. You do not need to be in crisis to call.
