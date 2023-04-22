This is the second of two stories in conjunction with the inaugural News & Nourishment campaign. For more information on The Sentinel’s partnership with local food pantries, and our goal of raising $15,000 in April, visit thecommunitykitchen.org/news-and-nourishment-fundraiser.
When Keene State College’s food pantry first opened in 2017, The Hungry Owl would offer only nonperishable foods.
But now, with inflation and the end of pandemic-related food assistance driving up the need for help, The Hungry Owl has had to step up. Since 2021, the food pantry has implemented an online ordering system, created several “satellite” locations across campus and expanded to include fresh produce and hygiene products — all in an effort to better serve its food-insecure college population.
“We’ve been told over and over again that students rely on The Hungry Owl, and that they would really be going without if they didn’t have it,” said Dena Shields, faculty adviser for the pantry and clinical associate professor in Keene State’s Department of Health Sciences.
Keene State’s model to address food insecurity among students mirrors that of other New Hampshire colleges. And like Keene State, most of these institutions are seeing a growing need for food assistance.
“We’re in an interesting place where so many community resources ... no longer exist that were there because of COVID, so we almost have a new wave of need,” said Patty Mathinson, basic needs coordinator and case manager at the University of New Hampshire.
By the numbers
Food insecurity is a lack of consistent access to enough food for an active and healthy life, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. This can cause several negative health outcomes, such as decreased nutrient intake, poor oral health, behavioral issues, greater risk of hospitalization and developmental problems.
Food insecurity stretches across many populations, including college students.
A fall 2020 survey of more than 195,000 students nationwide found that 29 percent of college students at four-year schools had experienced food insecurity in the past month. The same survey highlighted significant racial and ethnic disparities. Seventy-five percent of Indigenous students and 70 percent of Black, American Indian or Alaskan Native students experienced food insecurity, housing insecurity or homelessness, compared to 54 percent of white students.
The data are the most recently available from an annual survey by Temple University’s Hope Center for College, Community and Justice to study basic needs insecurity among college students.
There is a misconception that college students don’t struggle with meeting their basic needs because they are paying for their continued education. But, university officials say that’s not the case. Rising tuition costs, student loan debt, stagnant wages and inflation all play a role.
“There’s so many reasons why students have found themselves in that situation, and most of those reasons have very little to do with them directly,” said Andrew Pollom, dean of student affairs at Franklin Pierce University in Rindge.
College students who are enrolled half-time or more — which is determined by their school — are not eligible for the state’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). However, there are several exemptions, that could make them eligible, according to Karen Hebert, director of the division of economic stability for the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services.
Students would still need to meet regular eligibility requirements in addition to the exemptions, she noted. Exemptions include being a student under 18 years old or 50 or older; having a physical or mental disability; working at least 20 hours per week; or participating in a state or federally financed work study program.
For the full list of exemptions, visit dhhs.nh.gov/fsm_htm.
On-campus assistance
At Keene State, it’s difficult to say how many students are using food assistance programs on campus, according to Shields.
This is because, in addition to The Hungry Owl‘s main location in the basement of Joslin Hall, it has several “satellite” locations across campus — shelves of food available for students, staff and faculty to take as needed.
All of these sites are run by students and available to any member of the Keene State community. Financial verification is not required, Shields noted.
In the fall semester of 2020, The Hungry Owl distributed 900 pounds of food — such as frozen foods, canned vegetables and fruits, nonperishable food, snacks, beverages and baking supplies — between its locations, according to Shields. This past semester, that number jumped to 2,800 pounds.
“And then I’m looking at our most recent quarter, and it’s so much higher than that,” Shields said.
Franklin Pierce started a food bank in the summer of 2020 in response to the pandemic and to support students living on campus at the time, according to spokeswoman Kathryn Grosso-Gann.
Pollom, Franklin Pierce’s dean of student affairs, said the food bank has recently seen a downtick in use. While this could reflect a decrease in need, he said it also could be “due to the stigma that students that are dealing with food insecurity have.”
At the height of the pandemic, the food bank — located in the Emily Flint Campus Center — was assisting up to 55 students on a regular basis. Now, that number is around five to 10.
The university also offers gift cards to local grocery stores, which it purchases through donations, according to Pollom. FPU’s enrollment office helps identify students who could benefit from these gift cards or the food bank, he noted.
“They will help direct students to my office or our office of diversity, equity and inclusion or to our director of student advocacy, and through those areas, we build a relationship with the students to identify what their needs might be and put together a plan,” Pollom said.
The University of New Hampshire’s Durham campus opened its food pantry last April as a result of “high need,” according to Mathison. She noted her position — as basic needs coordinator and case manager for the university — was also created last year because of this.
The food pantry is in addition to UNH’s meal-swipe program, started in 2017, in which students, faculty and staff can donate dining hall swipes to students in need.
“When you sign up for your meal plan, there’s a button that says, ‘I’d like to donate a certain amount of meals to swipe it forward,’ but we also have a fund through the university that allows us to cover the cost,” Mathison said.
Any student can access the food pantry, but those with a meal plan are not eligible for the free swipes, she noted. Like Franklin Pierce, the university works with its financial aid office to see which students could benefit from the donated meals.
Because of how new the pantry is on campus, Mathison said it “took a minute” for students to become aware of it. In the fall semester, there were 312 visits to the pantry and 2,800 pounds of food distributed, she said.
The university has seen an increase in need beyond food assistance, she added. Across all of UNH’s basic needs resource programs, such as housing and financial assistance, applicants rose from 110 students in the fall of 2021 to 337 students last semester.
She noted that in the 2021-22 school year, 63 percent of students utilizing a basic needs program on campus were white (of 79 percent of the total student population), 9 percent were not U.S. citizens (3.7 percent of the population), 7.5 percent were Hispanic or Latino (3.9 percent), 6.8 percent were Black (6.7 percent) and 5.3 percent were Asian (2.9 percent).
“All of our programs have tripled in the last year,” Mathison said.
At Plymouth State University, food assistance programs mirror those at other state institutions.
The university has operated The Community Cupboard, a food pantry for students, for the past decade. The cupboard’s main space has essential items including food, school supplies, toiletry items and small appliances, according to Casey Krafton, associate director of community impact at PSU.
The location has changed over the years, Krafton said, but currently is on the second floor of the Hartman Union Building. Like Keene State’s pantry, The Cupboard also has satellite locations.
PSU also has a meal-swipe program, created shortly after UNH implemented its own, according to Krafton.
She said more than 70 students have “regular, consistent pantry visits.” It’s likely that more students are utilizing it, but she said that data are hard to track because students do not need to check in with anyone to use the pantry.
Even so, she said it’s clear The Cupboard is being used.
“We’ve had a hard time keeping the pantry regularly stocked because food is going quicker, and it’s hard to know if it’s because now we’re in a central location on campus, or if that’s due to inflation and the pandemic,” she said.
“I think it’s a little bit of both.”
