Sarah Lanpher has been food insecure for much of her life, using food stamps on and off since she was a teenager.
With mental health issues making it difficult for her to hold down a permanent job, the 26-year-old Chesterfield resident said state assistance has helped her stay afloat.
“I could focus on my health without one more worry to check off the list,” Lanpher said.
In addition to food stamps — formally known as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) — Lanpher said she gets food assistance from the Women, Infants and Children (WIC) program and her local food pantry.
“Things are definitely still hard,” she said, “but having those resources [is] just really helpful.”
Despite food resources being available, state and local providers say the ongoing stigma of asking for the government’s help and the lack of public knowledge of these programs keeps people from seeking assistance.
In 2020, 9.2 percent of the 76,228 people living in Cheshire County, and 13 percent of its children, were food insecure, according to the most recent data from Feeding America, a national food access organization. This makes Cheshire County’s food insecurity rates higher than the state average of 7 percent, and 9.5 percent among children, according to the same data.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture defines food insecurity as a lack of consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active and healthy life. Food insecurity can cause several negative health outcomes, such as decreased nutrient intake, poor oral health, behavioral issues, greater risk of hospitalization and developmental problems.
“Food insecurity doesn’t mean you’re hungry all the time,” explained Laura Milliken, executive director of N.H. Hunger Solutions, a Concord-based nonprofit aimed at ending food insecurity. “You sometimes worry about having enough food, and enough of the right kinds of food.”
Recognizing roadblocks to these resources, health and nonprofit leaders are taking action, with new statewide outreach initiatives slated to start later this year and next.
“This is a solvable problem. We can make sure there is no one who is food insecure in New Hampshire, we just have to devote the resources to do that,” Milliken said.
SNAP eligibility, outreach
SNAP eligibility depends on income, household size, age of household members, countable resources and deductions, according to Karen Hebert, director of the division of economic stability with the state health department.
New Hampshire households, including single people, with incomes up to 200 percent of the federal poverty level may qualify for SNAP, the state health department’s website says. Certain people who are not American citizens may also be eligible for benefits, the USDA’s website states.
For a single person, that’s an income of up to $2,430 per month, while for a family of five, it would be up to $5,857, according to 2023 data from the federal health department.
At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, federal lawmakers temporarily increased the amount of money allotted to SNAP recipients to the maximum amount their household size could receive, regardless of deductions, according to the website.
In March this year, benefits reverted to their pre-pandemic amount, leaving people without that additional safety net, while food prices continue to inflate.
Because of the recent reversal to pre-pandemic allotments, it’s been difficult for people to prepare for, or live with, the shift, according to Hebert.
“There are individuals who probably did hold on to as much as they could, and then would spend it,” she said. “It’s hard to plan, especially if you have children.”
Lanpher said the allotment decrease “definitely wasn’t ideal,” even when accounting for the other resources she has to help. She ran out of food stamps much more quickly, which she said threw off her budget.
People who are enrolled in SNAP and need extra state assistance should notify the state health department of all their possible income deductions — such as rent, child care and utilities — to ensure they receive their highest benefit allotment, according to Milliken.
Milliken and Hebert said those who are not currently enrolled in SNAP, but could qualify for it, should reach out to the state for assistance. People can check their eligibility by visiting a local state health department office, going online at nheasy.nh.gov or calling 603-271-9700. Keene’s location is at 111 Key Road.
“It’s often true that, while people have heard of SNAP, or food stamps, they don’t think they’re eligible [or] they don’t understand it’s an entitlement program, so anyone can get it. You aren’t taking the benefits away from anyone else,” Milliken said.
Last summer, Gov. Chris Sununu signed a bill into law requiring the state health department to develop a SNAP outreach program to promote access for eligible residents. This will include community outreach, enrollment assistance and correcting misperceptions about SNAP.
Hebert said the state is still securing the contract for the new SNAP outreach plan, so she was unable to provide the name of the vendor who will run the program. She added the department plans to bring the contract to the governor for approval in May.
The state hasn’t had an outreach program for the past six years, according to Milliken. That gap has been linked to lower participation in SNAP, with New Hampshire ranking lowest in enrollment compared to neighboring states that have outreach programs, according to an analysis by the N.H. Fiscal Policy Institute.
In 2019, only 30 percent of eligible New Hampshire residents were enrolled in SNAP, according to the analysis. In the same year, Massachusetts had the highest rate of participants (54 percent), followed by Vermont (45 percent) and Maine (40 percent).
More recent data from N.H. Hunger Solutions show that as of January, 73 percent of eligible Cheshire County residents were not enrolled. This is the same rate statewide, according to the data.
Local food resources
Outside of state programming, there are several resources in the Monadnock Region to help people experiencing food insecurity. Among them are local food pantries, such as The Community Kitchen in Keene.
The Mechanic Street nonprofit offers a food pantry, hot meals and take-home food boxes to Monadnock Region residents of low income. The organization assists thousands of community members annually, with more than 16 million meals provided since it began in 1983.
The Community Kitchen is part of the Monadnock Food Pantries Collective, a coalition of eight area food pantries, which is funded by the Monadnock United Way.
Only Monadnock Region residents can enroll in The Community Kitchen’s pantry program, which provides take-home meal boxes, but anyone may enjoy the sit-down hot meals the kitchen hosts on weeknights. The program also offers lunch on Sundays.
Executive Director Sarah Harpster said the pantry has seen a 13 percent increase in new enrollments since the SNAP expansion ended in February. And she said people who were already enrolled are coming in more frequently.
“We are very concerned about supplies, and we are noticing our partner pantries coming to us with the same kind of experience,” Harpster said.
Feeding Tiny Tummies in Keene is another local nonprofit, which provides Cheshire and Sullivan county schools with meals and snacks for kids to take home on weekends, breaks and summer vacations.
Executive Director Jennifer Dassau said the organization has seen about a 50 percent uptick in need since February. She added that this increase is also likely because the expansion of the federal free lunch program — to include all students during the pandemic, not just those who sign up for it — expired last fall.
In addition to food assistance, Feeding Tiny Tummies offers child and elderly care, and provides people with information on available services, help signing up for benefits and free classes on nutrition, couponing and other topics through its resource center.
A full list of New Hampshire food pantries, as well as other support services, can be found at nhfoodbank.org/find-food.
Reducing the stigma
All of the agencies The Sentinel interviewed mentioned they are working to make all food assistance resources known in the community, including through word of mouth, flyers and social media campaigns.
But still, more needs to be done to de-stigmatize reaching out for food assistance.
The Monadnock Children’s Food Access Alliance — a network of local organizations that grew out of a farm and community working group — released a plan last year to enhance collaboration between area organizations to address gaps in the region’s food access infrastructure.
The Monadnock Farm and Community Coalition is a group of local businesses, nonprofits and agencies working to make the local food system more sustainable and accessible. It is one of several coalitions that have popped up statewide in recent years, according to Milliken.
The food access alliance’s plan has more than a dozen action items, based on the group’s 2021 analysis of the region’s assets and gaps when it comes to food access. The alliance rolled out 10 projects last year, including a pilot mobile food pantry program.
The mobile pantry, run by The Community Kitchen, held five events throughout 2022, set up farmers-market-style, with tables and pop-up tents. The mobile pantry plans to offer more events this year, but doesn’t have a set number yet, according to Harpster.
The Community Kitchen is also developing, with N.H. Hunger Solutions, an advocacy training program for people who have experienced food insecurity. The program — aimed to officially launch next year — would train people who are food insecure to tell their own story, participate in policy and organizational consulting, and help build a local sustainable and equitable food system.
Lanpher is the first participant. Her focus is to help people use their electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards at local farmers markets this summer.
This is just one of many advocacy efforts Lanpher is part of in New Hampshire. She said even though people can view accepting assistance as embarrassing, her goal is to break that stigma.
“Everyone needs help. It doesn’t mean you’re less than because you need to seek a service, but ... there is stigma around it,” Lanpher said. “It’s not a big deal. It’s nice these places exist.”
