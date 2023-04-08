This is the first of two stories in conjunction with the inaugural News & Nourishment campaign. For more information on The Sentinel’s partnership with local food pantries, and our goal of raising $15,000 in April, visit thecommunitykitchen.org/news-and-nourishment-fundraiser.

Sarah Lanpher has been food insecure for much of her life, using food stamps on and off since she was a teenager.

Double Up Food Bucks

Sarah Lanpher shops for produce at the Monadnock Food Co-op in Keene on Friday morning. With an EBT card at the co-op, anyone enrolled in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance (SNAP) receives 50 percent off $10 of fruits and vegetables per day, through the co-op's Double Up Food Bucks program. 
Download PDF Projected SNAP enrollment gaps
A variety of resources

Sarah Lanpher receives support through The Community Kitchen, Feeding Tiny Tummies, WIC, food stamps and The Salvation Army to buy food for her family.
Sneaking a snack

Sarah Lanpher walks through the parking lot at the Monadnock Food Co-op in Keene to load her groceries into her car while her daughter Dakotah, 1, tries to steal food from the box on Friday morning.

Funding for the Monadnock Region Health Reporting Lab comes from several sources, including The Sentinel and several local businesses and private donors. We continue to seek additional support. The newsroom maintains full editorial control over all content produced by the lab. Olivia Belanger can be reached at 352-1234, extension 1439, or obelanger@keenesentinel.com. Follow her on Twitter @OBelangerKS.

Olivia Belanger is the health reporter for The Sentinel, covering issues from the opioid crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic to mental health services in the region. A N.H. native, she joined The Sentinel team in August 2019.

