Flooding can pose problems for drinking water, including by causing bacteria and organic material to get into wells and water treatment plants.
But amid the recent downpours in the Monadnock Region, many residents’ drinking water was largely unaffected, according to area water professionals.
Keene Public Works’ Water and Sewer Division — which covers the city and the northern part of Swanzey — did not receive any reports of drinking-water problems, according to Ben Crowder, water treatment facility manager.
“[With] the municipal water system, we haven’t had any issues,” he said Aug. 1.
Crowder said staff at the water treatment facility on Airport Road in Swanzey test the wells monthly for bacteria and also test for pH, conductivity and chlorine every Tuesday.
After a heavy rainstorm, flood waters can contaminate wells and other drinking water sources with waste, chemicals and pathogens that can cause illness, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Keene’s municipal system gets it water from a combination of wells and reservoirs. The city has two wells each on West Street and Court Street, two of which are currently in use.
While it is possible for bacteria to get into the wells, Crowder said it is “highly unlikely” because they are protected, and he noted that the water is treated for bacteria regularly to begin with. He added the reservoirs are also protected.
Organic material, like leaf matter, getting into the water is the biggest concern for the treatment plant after any heavy rain event, according to Crowder.
When that happens, it decreases the runtime for the plant — the amount of time the filters run before being cleaned — as the organic material can clog up the filtration system, Crowder said. This also requires treatment plant employees to use more chemicals to treat the water and creates more waste from the facility that needs to be pumped into the sewer system, he said.
To solve this problem, Crowder said, the plant switched Keene’s water supply to rely more heavily on well water, where the water comes from the ground rather than the surface.
One well had already been turned on prior to the flooding from the storms in early July because it is easier to manage the filtration process with well water than surface water in the summer, according to Crowder. When the recent flooding occurred, the city turned on a second well, and Crowder said 70 percent of the municipal water system is currently getting water from wells.
Other local municipal water systems — including in Jaffrey, Rindge and Walpole — were unaffected by the storms, according to water and sewer officials in those communities. And in Winchester, a public notice was posted on the town’s website that none of the municipal wells were impacted.
This doesn’t, however, mean private wells were not.
Around 50 percent of New Hampshire residents get their water from private wells, said Brandon Kernen, administrator of the Drinking Water and Groundwater Bureau of the N.H. Department of Environmental Services.
After a major rain event, private wells can be more susceptible to bacteria contamination if they’re in an area near flooding, according to Kernen, who said the combination of hot weather and flood waters can create a good environment for bacterial blooms.
“Certainly, if you had a flooding situation, you would want to test your well,” he said, and also recommended people get their wells tested at least once a year.
Additionally, he noted, people can take steps ahead of heavy rainstorms to help protect their wells.
These include making sure wells are in good shape with no cracks or holes and that they are cleared of anything around or inside them. People should also watch out for “ponding,” or pooling of water, around their well, he said.
Bart Cushing, general manager of the family-owned Cushing & Sons — a local company that drills and services wells — said that after the recent storms, the business received “less calls for damage and contamination than you’d expect.”
Cushing said on Aug. 2 that the company had gotten approximately 25 to 30 phone calls over the past few weeks. He noted that the business’ coverage area is in a roughly 60-mile radius of Keene, including parts of Vermont and Massachusetts.
When Cushing gets a call about a well that has been contaminated, he said, “it’s just a matter of disinfecting it.” Most of the time, he said he can direct the person how to do this over the phone, using a type of chlorine. Hiring someone to disinfect a well can cost around a couple hundred dollars, according to Cushing.
Addressing more severe damage to a well, such as one that has been washed away, can cost upward of “many thousands of dollars,” he said.
Contamination in wells is less likely to occur nowadays since, for the past 25 years, the state has required wells to have screen caps that help keep contaminants out.
However, wells in low-lying areas can be at an increased risk than wells in higher areas as ponding can occur more easily around low-lying wells or they could more readily be washed away during a flood, according to Cushing.
Dug wells are also more susceptible than drilled wells to flood-related impacts, he said.
Dug wells are typically wider, shallower and are not cased all the way through. Drilled wells, by contrast, can be thousands of feet deep and are required to have casing throughout, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. This lowers drilled wells’ risk of contamination.
William McDowell, professor emeritus of environmental studies at the University of New Hampshire, said people should assess the drainage pattern of their properties to ensure water does not drain near their wells to help prevent problems.
And people can prepare for future potential issues by keeping extra clean water on hand for emergencies. He compared this to West Coast residents’ preparations for potential earthquakes.
What was once a 100-year storm could potentially become the new 20-year storm due to global climate change, he said. This is not an established metric, he noted, but intense storms are becoming more frequent.
“We are seeing all kinds of effects that are highly likely to be occurring due to climate change.”
