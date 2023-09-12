As in recent years, local health experts are anticipating a rise in COVID-19, influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases as we head into the colder months.
But new vaccines and another preventative treatment available this season should help people avoid severe infections and ward off another "tripledemic."
"I think we're in a much better position [this year]," said Dr. Aalok Khole, an infectious disease physician at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene.
The Food and Drug Administration approved a new COVID-19 booster Monday, aimed to be distributed this fall. As of Tuesday, further guidelines on who should receive the latest shot and when were under review by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but it's anticipated they will be released soon.
The latest shot, like other COVID-19 boosters, is needed because data show waning immunity against the virus six months after the last dose, according to health experts.
This new booster will help strengthen protection, which is especially important for people at higher risk of developing severe complications from COVID-19, including those who are elderly or immunocompromised.
Since mid-July, COVID-19 hospitalizations have increased across New Hampshire and the nation.
Between late August and early September, an average of 13 to just over 16 people were receiving treatment for COVID-19 each week at New Hampshire hospitals, according to data from the state health department. This is up from the single-digit numbers hospitals saw in early summer.
Even so, those numbers are much lower than at the height of the pandemic in the winter of 2022, when hospitals statewide were overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients.
Wastewater detection of the novel coronavirus is another way to determine community transmission levels. Regardless of symptoms, people infected with COVID-19 can shed the virus into fecal matter, which then appears in sewage.
New Hampshire doubled down on this method in late 2022 by launching a statewide wastewater surveillance program, which includes Keene's wastewater treatment facility as a testing site. State data show levels in wastewater drawn from Keene, Marlborough and Swanzey are still relatively low as of Sept. 4.
The statewide wastewater and hospitalization data are reflective of the Monadnock Region, with local hospital officials reporting low numbers of COVID-19 patients so far this season.
Khole said Cheshire Medical is seeing about two to four patients admitted for COVID-19 on a given day. But, he said those patients don't always require treatment.
He added that, despite the increase in transmission statewide, the Dartmouth Health affiliate isn't "seeing that translate into significant hospitalizations."
"I cannot remember the last time we had a COVID patient in the intensive care unit, it's been that long," Khole said.
It's a similar scenario in Peterborough, with Monadnock Community Hospital reporting a recent "small uptick" in COVID-19 hospitalizations, according to Pharmacy Director Michael Flynn.
State Epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan added the virus is, generally, causing less severe disease, largely due to population immunity and protection through vaccinations, lessening the strain on hospital systems.
"What we're seeing now is, even though COVID is increasing and spreading, it's not causing anywhere near the level of severity as it has been," he said.
As for other respiratory illnesses circulating this season, both area hospitals said they have yet to see an inpatient for influenza or RSV, but anticipate they will.
As with COVID-19, vaccines for both diseases are the best way to prevent severe complications, according to health officials.
The CDC recommends the annual flu shot for anyone six months or older, with rare exceptions. It can take up to two weeks for the flu vaccine to work, so the CDC says people should be inoculated now to prevent infection.
Patients of either Cheshire Medical or Monadnock Community Hospital can call their primary care provider to set up a flu shot appointment. Cheshire Medical is also hosting several flu shot clinics for its patients throughout the fall. More information can be found at cheshiremed.org/flu.
These shots are also available at local pharmacies.
For RSV protection, there are new tools this season for those most likely to develop severe complications.
This respiratory virus — which circulates commonly in the fall and winter — usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms, but can cause more severe issues in older adults and infants.
The FDA approved the first RSV vaccine for those 60 and older earlier this year. The federal agency also approved a new monoclonal antibody treatment, nirsevimab, to prevent RSV in babies by boosting their immunity.
The CDC recommends those under 8-months-old receive the treatment during their first RSV season. Nirsevimab is also available for kids 8- to 19-months-old who are at an increased risk for severe disease and entering their second RSV season.
The state health department says health care providers are able to order nirsevimab between mid-September and early October.
As for the RSV vaccine, Monadnock Community Hospital and Cheshire Medical do not currently offer the shot, but people can contact their area pharmacies to check availability.
Aside from immunizations, health officials say precautions like regular hand washing, staying home when sick and masking can help people stay healthy.
"Making informed decision[s] is the best practice in my book," Flynn, of Monadnock Community Hospital, said in an email. "Seek factual information and talk with your trusted healthcare provider to determine if vaccines are the right choice or if specific mitigation strategies are needed based on your medical needs."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.