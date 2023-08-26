Jim VanCampen rarely thought about death.
Then, about four years ago, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer.
The Jaffrey resident said his long-term prognosis was bleak, even if he had extensive chemotherapy and radiation. VanCampen, 74, said he didn’t want to spend the time he has left undergoing painful treatments.
Instead, he would let the disease run its course.
“It was the first time, really in my life, that I had to accept the limits of life ...,” VanCampen said. “It wasn’t a good time. It was dark.”
To help him grapple with his own mortality, VanCampen hired an end-of-life doula about a year ago to stop by his home each week. Also known as death doulas, these non-medical aides help guide people through the process of dying.
“Nobody really talks about [death] in America ... I think it’s so important,” VanCampen said. “It’s like sex education — you need to know this stuff; you need the tools in your toolbox.”
A National End-of-Life Doula Alliance (NEDA) directory lists 18 doulas in New Hampshire who are members of the nonprofit. Five of them are in the Monadnock Region.
Like a birth doula, end-of-life doulas don’t practice medicine and don’t take the place of health care providers. Rather, they complement hospice services with social, informational and emotional supports.
And as the country faces a “silver tsunami,” with more than 10,000 people turning 65 every day, experts say these services are needed to help aging residents access quality end-of-life care, while also lessening the burden on the health care system.
“The death work that we’re doing is definitely counter-cultural ... ,” said Rev. Jessica Johansson, VanCampen’s end-of-life doula, who is currently also providing care to four other New Hampshire residents. “It’s putting more power in the hands of the person who’s dying.”
Growing movement
Though the term is relatively new, end-of-life doulas have been around for as long as people have been dying, according to NEDA President Ashley Johnson.
But, the pandemic has led to an uptick in those practicing, Johnson said, likely due to people becoming more comfortable with death, dying and grief.
NEDA now has more than 1,500 members worldwide, up from about 300 when the nonprofit started in 2019, according to Johnson.
“And that’s just our organization,” she said.
Death doulas provide various forms of support, like helping with death planning, listening to grieving loved ones or catching up on household chores. This support can be particularly helpful for family-turned-caregivers or to people who don’t have a network of people to assist them.
Though VanCampen lives alone, he said his adult children — who live in Connecticut — have been his support system from afar.
But, Johansson has assisted him in other ways.
She has helped him manage his death-related anxieties, taught him how to change his mindset to a more positive one, and encouraged him to reach out to people who’ve made a difference in his life as a means to live without regret.
“When I was first diagnosed, I panicked; I was wracked with anxiety,” VanCampen said. “Since then, I have gotten my ducks in a row, had honest conversations with my family and am no longer living in fear. I wish everyone could have this help.”
People who aren’t actively dying are also able to utilize an end-of-life doula, such as for death education or guidance on end-of-life paperwork.
And death doulas can help create “legacy projects,” a personalized memento for someone to leave behind for their loved ones when they die. In VanCampen’s case, Johansson is helping him record and transcribe his life stories for his children and grandkids.
“His stories, the way he tells them, are so funny,” said Johansson, of Jaffrey, “so I was like, ‘We have to have the audio version of it.’ ”
Anecdotally, people have touted the death doula model for filling the need for support that usually isn’t offered through traditional caregiving methods.
“There’s such a broad spectrum that death doulas can fill,” said Jen Hudziec, a Stoddard resident who has worked as an end-of-life doula for about a year.
However, there are limited data showing this impact, according to several experts. Efforts are underway to collect this information, they say, but it’ll likely be difficult to get.
“You have to talk to people who use a doula, and that’s just really difficult, to talk to families who are in this tender time, talk to survivors. People are collecting those stories, for sure, but to do a high-quality, qualitative study is going to be really difficult,” said Merilynne Rush, a Michigan-based end-of-life doula trainer who served as NEDA’s first president. “We’re trying.”
The cost to hire an end-of-life doula is likely also a sticking point, with insurance companies not covering these services. But, death doulas often put some of that burden on themselves, offering their care on a sliding scale, depending on what the client can afford, according to experts.
“Everyone deserves to have a good death,” Johansson said.
Becoming a death doula
There are no certifications needed to become an end-of-life doula, nor is there a governing agency monitoring those who practice.
However, NEDA offers trainings and certifications to ensure a standard skillset among its members. Several universities also offer certification programs for end-of-life doulas, such as the University of Vermont in Burlington.
Frances Pope Hewitt, the end-of-life doula programs lead at UVM, said the program started in 2017 in response to the need for people to better understand death and dying.
“End of life is such a beautiful, yet fragile, time, and many people are not equipped to handle end-of-life care, especially family members and even end-of-life workers,” she said. “So UVM saw an opportunity ... to educate whoever was interested.”
Since its inception, Pope Hewitt said the eight-week online course has graduated about 2,000 people. The program focuses not only on the proper techniques for educating and helping those who are dying, but also requires the doulas to work on themselves to ensure they can handle difficult situations.
“When we show up and go into that sacred journey, that sacred space of someone dying, we need to make sure we’re able to regulate ourselves,” Pope Hewitt said.
She added this is not a pass or fail course. Participants complete testing and weekly assignments, graded as they would be for any other class.
The benefit to receiving a certification, Pope Hewitt noted, is having an enhanced understanding of life and death, as well as an endorsement from the university of the graduate’s skillset.
Once the course is complete, UVM offers ongoing educational supports for its alumni, such as online and in-person classes and monthly death-focused book clubs, according to Pope Hewitt.
“The more we can educate people, the more we empower them,” she said, “and then we end up reducing the guilt and the shame post death for those who are left behind.”
Because of the lax requirements for death doulas, experts advise people to interview a doula before hiring them to ensure their credentials — and personality — match the person’s needs.
“Every doula has a wide scope of practice ... so it’s really just honing in on what you need,” Johnson of NEDA said.
Community-level impact
Beyond the one-on-one client services, end-of-life doulas in other parts of the country are working to embed death work into their communities.
The Peaceful Presence Project started in Deschutes County, Ore., in 2019, with a focus on eliminating barriers to end-of-life care, according to Executive Director Elizabeth Johnson.
She explained that Oregon, like New Hampshire, is a very rural state, with its largest hospice organization serving an area of about 10,000 square miles.
“A lot of people are just not receiving consistent, quality end-of-life support, and they are either having to travel long distances or relocate or not get it at all,” she said.
To address this, the nonprofit began integrating the death doula skillset into various community roles through trainings, according to Elizabeth Johnson. This includes death education, end-of-life planning and outreach within the community.
One example of the latter, she said, is through bringing their advance care planning work to individuals experiencing homelessness, with nearly 80 people reached over an eight-month period.
All of this work started locally, she said, but with the pandemic halting in-person interactions, the organization decided to put its trainings online.
“We thought it was just to reach more people here, regionally, but people started discovering it across the state, and saying, ‘We had a real need to be able to bring those services to our communities,’ ” she said. “And then it grew beyond Oregon.”
To date, she said the Peaceful Presence Project has trained people in 30 different states, as well as several different countries.
“It started its own wildfire, in a way, through word of mouth,” she said.
The organization doesn’t yet have data or evidence showing the effect of this work, but Elizabeth Johnson said she is working on it.
Even without statistical proof, she said the impact has been clear.
“Our goal is not to create this extra layer of expertise or this specialist role, but rather that everyone in our community has access to this information, to this practical wisdom,” she said. “And I do think that there are more people just doing this for one another in a really sweet and inspired way.”
