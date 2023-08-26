Jim VanCampen rarely thought about death.

Then, about four years ago, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer.

20230826-LOC-DEATHDOULA-03

Jim VanCampen tells stories from his past to his death doula, Rev. Jessica Johansson, at his home in Jaffrey on Tuesday, Aug. 8, for his legacy project. Johansson has been recording VanCampen’s stories to edit together and transcribe for his children to have when he dies. 

Listen to one of Jim VanCampen's stories here

20230826-LOC-DEATHDOULA-07

On her way to Jim VanCampen’s house in Jaffrey on the afternoon of Tuesday, Aug. 22, Rev. Jessica Johansson hit a bird with her car and arrived at the house in tears. Johansson felt it was a full-circle moment to her first memory of death, when she found a dead mouse in her grandfather’s garden when she was five. She was terrified of death, but her grandfather helped her bury the mouse and some of her fears surrounding the subject.
20230826-LOC-DEATHDOULA-08

Jim VanCampen and his death doula, Rev. Jessica Johansson, hold a short funeral for the bird she hit with her car on her way to VanCampen’s house on the afternoon of Tuesday, Aug. 22. Much of VanCampen’s work with Johansson thus far has examined his life and memories; this moment allowed them to react to death together and broach new discussions on the topic. 

Funding for the Monadnock Region Health Reporting Lab comes from several sources, including The Sentinel and several local businesses and private donors. We continue to seek additional support. The newsroom maintains full editorial control over all content produced by the lab. Olivia Belanger can be reached at 352-1234, extension 1439, or obelanger@keenesentinel.com. Follow her on Twitter @OBelangerKS.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.