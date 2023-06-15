This story contains mention of suicidal ideation. If you are struggling with thoughts of suicide, call the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988.
Recently, Dr. Lance Thigpen administered esketamine treatment to a man who said he had experienced near-constant suicidal thoughts for 30 years.
Within 90 minutes, the man, who the Brattleboro Retreat declined to identify because of privacy concerns, told Thigpen his thoughts of suicide were gone. The patient has now been in care for about six weeks, and hasn’t experienced the return of his suicidal thoughts, Thigpen said.
It was a remarkable transformation, Thigpen said, but one that wasn’t wholly unexpected for the psychiatrist and director of outpatient services at the Retreat, a mental health and substance use disorder treatment facility.
“It is a miracle for some people,” he said.
Over the past year, the Retreat has administered esketamine — a treatment derived from the hallucinogenic drug ketamine — to 54 adults with treatment-resistant depression as part of the organization’s Specialty Medication Program.
The program, which is accepting new patients, is one of only three in Vermont (there are five in New Hampshire) that use esketamine, and the only one close to the Monadnock Region, according to Janssen Pharmaceuticals, which manufactures esketamine.
In the Retreat’s initial pilot program of 27 patients, only three did not notice a reduction in symptoms of depression, Thigpen said. Esketamine does not work for everyone, he emphasized, but the drug represents a novel approach to treating depression — one that should offer hope to people who have tried other treatments without success.
“It’s probably the biggest step forward since the introduction of Prozac in the mid-’80s,” he said.
A novel and fast-acting approach
A nasal spray form of esketamine, Spravato, was approved by the Food and Drug Administration in 2019. It’s meant for patients who don’t experience at least a 50 percent improvement in depression symptoms when they’re on medications. This is a condition known as treatment-resistant depression and affects roughly one-third of depression patients.
To qualify for esketamine, a person needs to have tried at least two different antidepressants, but have not fully responded to treatment, Thigpen explained. The FDA requires esketamine to be administered alongside an oral antidepressant, as that’s how the drug’s efficacy was tested.
Doctors aren’t sure exactly how esketamine works to fight depression, Thigpen said. But researchers know that it acts on different brain chemicals than other depression treatments. Esketamine affects the neurotransmitter glutamate, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine. Selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs), the most common type of antidepressants, impact levels of a different neurotransmitter, serotonin.
Esketamine is “a new tool” that “hits a chemical you’ve never hit before,” Thigpen said.
While Thigpen said he has seen some patients have immediate relief, most people notice a difference within two weeks. That’s an improvement compared to SSRIs, which can take up to six weeks to build up in the body and brain enough to deliver relief from depression, he said.
With depression symptoms reduced, patients who respond to esketamine are better able to tap into their own coping strategies and resilience, according to Thigpen. That’s because research shows that esketamine counteracts the stress-related brain shrinkage that some people with depression experience, according to Johns Hopkins.
“The positive thinking, coping, feeling pathways that have atrophied over the years of disuse, it’s like watering a wilted plant,” Thigpen said. “They sort of spring back to life and reconnect.”
With that, tasks that once seemed entirely overwhelming — like getting out of bed, showering or participating in therapy — are more manageable, which facilitates the cycle of healing, according to Thigpen.
However, he noted that esketamine treatment doesn’t work for everyone. Some people have a small improvement or none at all. Others struggle with side effects, which can include nausea, confusion, headache and feeling disconnected from your thoughts. Very rarely, patients might experience seizure or shortness of breath, according to the National Library of Medicine.
Seventeen people who have tried esketamine at the Retreat are no longer in the program. While some of them have achieved remission from depression symptoms, Thigpen said, others have ended treatment because they weren’t happy with the result.
“Yes, it is a miracle for some people, and some people hate the experience, but for most people, the truth is in the middle,” Thigpen said.
Patients can refer themselves for treatment
Any adult who has tried at least two antidepressants and not found significant relief from depression can refer themselves to the esketamine program at the Retreat by filling out a self-referral form or calling the facility.
When the Retreat receives a referral, providers bring the patient in for a 60- to 90-minute evaluation where doctors ask about their physical and mental health history, Thigpen said. Some people, including those who have had a brain bleed or liver disease, can’t take esketamine.
If the patient seems like a good fit for the program, their information is sent to Janssen Pharmaceuticals’ Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy program. The program is an FDA requirement meant to ensure that patients qualify to use the treatment and that they understand the benefits and risks of esketamine.
Although the medication is not the same as ketamine, which can be illegally used recreationally, esketamine does have a risk for misuse, according to the FDA. That is part of the reason doses are administered only in a clinic. Getting approval from the risk-evaluation program takes about a week.
Next, the Retreat works with the patient’s insurance company. Although Medicare doesn’t require pre-authorization for esketamine, Medicaid and most private insurers do. Of the 54 patients who have had esketamine treatment at the Retreat, 30 were on Medicare, 10 were on Medicaid and 14 had private insurance.
Once the administrative tasks are out of the way, the patient can begin treatment. Most people start with the lowest dose of esketamine — 56 milligrams, Thigpen said. During a two-hour appointment, the patient gives themselves the nasal spray, while under supervision from medical staff.
About five to 15 minutes after taking the spray, patients experience a “trip,” Thigpen said. Some people see colors or irregular shapes, while others feel dissociated from their thoughts or outside their body. While the experience can be frightening, it’s usually pleasant, according to Thigpen.
This trip, which lasts for 45 minutes to an hour, isn’t just a side effect, but an essential component of esketamine treatment.
“Part of the experience is separating from reality and drifting across space and time and going wherever your brain wants to take you,” Thigpen said. “I know it sounds like hippy-dippy [stuff], but it really does make a difference.”
Most people have two treatments a week for four weeks, then one treatment a week for four more. After that, esketamine is administered once a week to once a month indefinitely, depending on a doctor’s recommendations, Thigpen said. Patients can’t drive after an esketamine treatment, so transportation can be a barrier.
For Thigpen — who has been practicing medicine for more than 20 years — having a new option to help patients is exciting. He’s looking forward to more new treatments that are in development, including using psilocybin, a compound from hallucinogenic mushrooms, to treat depression.
“Depression is debilitating, so anything that can improve it safely is worth it,” he said.
Esketamine isn’t a one-size-fits-all solution, but it gives options, something Thigpen said people with treatment-resistant depression have been lacking for too long.
“For the people for whom it works, some of them cry because they never thought life could be this way.”
