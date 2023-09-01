COVID-19
rawpixel.com / HwangMangjoo

A new nasal vaccine being developed by Dartmouth Health researchers could expand options for combatting COVID-19 infection if studies show it can overcome some of the problems the existing injection vaccines pose.

The new vaccine would be the first intranasal COVID-19 vaccine brought to market, according to a news release from the Lebanon-based health system. It is being developed by Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center and Dartmouth’s Geisel School of Medicine in partnership with the National Institutes of Health and vaccine manufacturer Exothera.

Funding for the Monadnock Region Health Reporting Lab comes from several sources, including The Sentinel and several local businesses and private donors. We continue to seek additional support. The newsroom maintains full editorial control over all content produced by the lab.

