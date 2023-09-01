A new nasal vaccine being developed by Dartmouth Health researchers could expand options for combatting COVID-19 infection if studies show it can overcome some of the problems the existing injection vaccines pose.
The new vaccine would be the first intranasal COVID-19 vaccine brought to market, according to a news release from the Lebanon-based health system. It is being developed by Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center and Dartmouth’s Geisel School of Medicine in partnership with the National Institutes of Health and vaccine manufacturer Exothera.
The advantage of the nasal vaccine is it would not need to be stored at an ultra-cold temperature or administered by a doctor, pharmacist or trained public health personnel, making it easier to distribute to a larger number of people more quickly, according to Dr. Peter Wright, an infectious disease and international health physician, who is leading the Dartmouth Health research team. Researchers hope it will also prove less expensive to produce, distribute and administer than existing vaccines. It may also fight the COVID-19 virus faster and limit its transmission more effectively, Wright says, by working at the point where the virus attacks first — the respiratory tract.
“A nasal vaccine offers several theoretical advantages. It's easier to administer it. It doesn't require the training that's necessary for a sterile injection. It's quite heat-stable. So it can be transported into the field or the vaccine can be given at sites other than a hospital or a specialized vaccine clinic,” Wright said. “And probably most important to me, from a scientific perspective, is that it should stimulate immunity protection in the upper respiratory tract and in the lungs.”
Wright cautions that his team is still researching the vaccine, so no one knows for sure just yet that it will work and meet all these expectations.
The team approached developing a nasal COVID-19 vaccine by focusing on a nasal vaccine the U.S. military has used over the past 30 years to combat the adenovirus, which causes common colds and other respiratory illnesses. This vaccine has been given safely to well over 10 million military members, according to Wright.
“We had this strong safety record of the vaccines from all of that experience. So in growing it, it should certainly stimulate immunity or protection in the respiratory tract, as well as stimulating immunity that can be measured in the blood,” Wright said. “Our view of the advantage of having immunity in the respiratory tract is that it should very much limit the amount of virus growth that occurs when somebody becomes infected.”
He also noted the nasal vaccine under research may reduce transmission of the virus.
“A corollary or anticipation is that it will limit the spread from individual to individual of COVID, and perhaps other respiratory viruses,” he said. “If you give an injection, you tend to make more antibodies in the blood and less in the respiratory tract, so we're trying to balance that out.”
Wright is not ready to say the nasal COVID-19 vaccine will not need any refrigeration, but says it won’t need to be stored at as low a temperature as the injection vaccines require.
“It is a problem with the use of the current vaccines that they have to be kept at extremely low temperatures, lower than your household freezer would be,” Wright said.
He and his team are well into the process of developing the nasal vaccine, having started their research project about two years ago. They are now testing the vaccine in small animals, specifically hamsters, and working on the logistics of the mass production of the vaccine with their partners.
NIH will conduct the U.S. trial at its clinical research center, and clinical trials will also be done in Africa, where COVID-19 vaccines have been less available. The team is working now with Exothera on ramping up to mass production of the vaccine. He estimates it will be 18 months to two years from now until the nasal vaccine will be ready to be administered in large numbers and to begin the approval process.
Wright said it’s too soon to say whether this vaccine could be available over the counter — given it wouldn’t need to be given by a trained medical professional — but that the need to keep records of who has gotten the vaccine and who hasn’t most likely rules this out.
He reiterated that research into the vaccine is still in progress and some of his team’s hopes still need to be proven.
“I think we have to be cautious at predicting the overall impact of a vaccine that we haven't yet given to a single individual,” Wright said. “But I could imagine that it would become broadly used, perhaps more acceptable, particularly to people who don't like to get injections, and … because it would be considerably less expensive than the mRNA vaccines.”
Funding for the Monadnock Region Health Reporting Lab comes from several sources, including The Sentinel and several local businesses and private donors. We continue to seek additional support. The newsroom maintains full editorial control over all content produced by the lab.
Health Solutions Reporter Olivia Belanger keeps readers informed on issues like mental health, the opioid crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic. Before joining The Sentinel’s staff, Olivia spent a year as the health, nonprofit and education reporter for the Watertown Daily Times in Watertown, N.Y. A 2018 graduate of Keene State College, Olivia decided to move back to the area in the summer of 2019 to tell the unique stories of the Monadnock Region. The Bartlett native now lives in Keene with her fiancé, Ryan, and their Bernese mountain dog, Koa.
