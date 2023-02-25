Fatal drug overdoses in New Hampshire last year have local substance-use counselors concerned, especially due to the strength of the drugs and their use in combination with each other.
Recent data show 434 confirmed fatal overdoses in 2022 and 39 pending toxicology reports that were likely overdoses. If so, this would be the highest number of overdose deaths since 2017, when there were 490, and an eight percent increase over the 436 deaths recorded in 2021, according to statistics from the N.H. Chief Medical Examiner’s Office.
Ryan Gagne, CEO of Live Free Recovery Services — which offers a full continuum of care in Keene and Manchester for men with substance-use disorders — said he and other recovery professionals have noticed a deepening in substance-use complexity and that the latest data in New Hampshire reflect this.
“Two things are happening right now leading to the spike in fatalities,” Gagne said. “We have an overprescribing of opioids that has led to an over-prescribed society, and this is coupled with very potent drugs [fentanyl and meth] creating an unsafe situation.”
He explained that combining various drugs, known as poly drug use, is often more lethal because of the rise of highly potent meth in the Northeast, which he referred to as “the other bomb.”
The push by cartels to get meth established in the Northeast happened slowly over the past 15 years, Gagne said, adding that in the past several years, fentanyl and meth have often been used together.
“People that are caught in the throes of addiction right now are ingesting incredibly potent versions of methamphetamine,” he said, adding that the meth that was seen in the past is “nothing like it is today.”
At the beginning of the opioid epidemic, the use of OxyContin led to rises in heroin, Gagne said.
“That looked bleak,” he said, “and then there was the onset of fentanyl.”
Fentanyl, meth deaths outpace heroin
Fentanyl is a chemically produced opioid that is cheaper to make than heroin and also more potent and addictive. Gagne said he hasn’t seen a positive heroin test on intake after a urinalysis sample in years.
“It’s all fentanyl,” he said.
The National Center for Health Statistics (NCHS) at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show a decline from 15,469 deaths involving heroin in 2016 to 9,173 in 2022. Nearly 75 percent of overdose deaths nationally in 2021 involving heroin also involved fentanyl.
NCHS statistics from 2015 to 2021 show deaths caused primarily by fentanyl and meth, or in combination with other synthetic opioids and psychostimulants, on the rise. In that time frame, there was a nearly 7.5-fold increase in deaths primarily involving fentanyl, with 70,601 deaths recorded in 2021. Deaths associated primarily with meth rose 469 percent from 5,716 in 2015 to 32,537 in 2021.
The overdose numbers in New Hampshire
In New Hampshire, fentanyl alone — or in combination with drugs other than meth — caused 293 of the state’s confirmed fatal drug overdoses in 2022, according to toxicology results available as of Feb. 13, 2023. Meth alone, or in combination with other drugs excluding fentanyl, caused 10 deaths, and fentanyl combined with meth with or without other drugs caused 75.
State statistics show that the total number of deaths involving meth rose from one in 2012 to 63 in 2021.
N.H. Chief Forensic Investigator Kim Fallon said non-fentanyl opioids alone — or in combination with other drugs excluding meth — were found in 18 fatal overdoses in 2022. One such drug was para-fluorofentanyl, a schedule I illicit fentanyl analog identified in drug overdose deaths in eight states from late 2020 through June 2021, according to the CDC.
Also included in the state’s overdose death statistics are non-opioid drugs such as benzodiazepines like alprazolam (which goes under the brand name Xanax), alcohol and cocaine. These drugs, and other non-opioids, accounted for 35 fatal overdoses in 2022.
Three deaths involved unidentified drugs, according to Fallon.
She said that the 39 cases “pending toxicology” are assigned by the chief medical examiner’s office’s doctor when it looks like an overdose, and that these cases are based on the scene where the person was found and the circumstances.
“We won’t know for sure until we get the toxicology report. Sometimes it is not an overdose,” she said, adding that, on the other hand, sometimes deaths that looked natural turn out to be overdoses. “[T]he majority of the pending toxicology cases will [probably] be overdoses.”
Meanwhile, the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services recently warned of an increase in the presence of the animal tranquilizer xylazine — a non-opioid sedative used in veterinary medicine that causes people to experience respiratory depression and muscle relaxation — being added to opioid street drugs like heroin and fentanyl.
Xylazine-positive overdose deaths doubled from 631 to 1,281 in the Northeast between 2020 and 2021, according to a Drug Enforcement Agency Intelligence Report in October 2022. Two of New Hampshire’s 434 confirmed fatal overdoses last year involved xylazine in combination with fentanyl and other drugs.
Substance-use providers concerned
Nelson Hayden, executive director of The Doorway at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene — which provides support services, screenings and treatment options for substance addiction — said he’s concerned by the state’s latest statistics.
“And I’m also concerned about what’s going to happen in 2023,” he said, explaining that the 2022 overdose-death numbers may reflect the isolation that people experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic. “How are these people going to be able to reintegrate?”
New Hampshire’s Doorway program is funded primarily through the U.S. Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s State Opioid Response Grant to help people with substance-use disorders. Nine Doorway locations across the state provide single points of entry for people seeking help for substance use, whether they need treatment, support, or resources for prevention and awareness.
Hayden said people are showing up at The Doorway in Keene having never previously used fentanyl, but who ingested it through other drugs.
“I see this and think, you’re making my job pretty tough,” he said, adding that while he has yet to see a case of xylazine overdose, “It’s only a matter of time.”
‘The best option is to come in our Doorway’
Given the high potency of drugs like fentanyl and its use in combination with meth and other drugs, Hayden said there is no “cookie cutter approach” for how to help people.
“The best option is to come in our Doorway in order to get the right treatment,” he said, adding that The Doorway in Keene has six clinicians who can provide assessments. “We need to get people into a program quickly once they come through the door because that door may not be open for very long.”
Part of the reason for this, Gagne said, is due to the mental instability caused by the drugs’ high potency and poly use. Sometimes those using meth are doing so, he explained, to alleviate withdrawal symptoms from opioids.
“What we’re seeing now is that poly users coming in are incredibly, incredibly mentally unstable,” he said.
Symptoms of fentanyl withdrawal vary, according to Gagne.
“With fentanyl it’s typically the classic feeling of extreme flu, extreme anxiety and depression, and lack of appetite, but now these are increased with the more potent versions,” he said, adding that with meth use symptoms such as extreme paranoia, auditory hallucinations, extremely distorted thinking, racing and erratic behavior are common.
“Because of the long-term effects of methamphetamine, what we’re seeing is that instead of people needing a couple of days to get their feet under them, now there are people with us for a week and they might still be having auditory hallucinations,” Gagne said.
“They’re coming in in such a state that they often don’t make it through the program. They look like they’re mentally ill.”
If you or a loved one is struggling with a substance-use disorder, The Doorway — a recovery services referral hub at 24 Railroad St. in Keene — is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Support through the state’s 24/7 hotline is also available at 2-1-1.
