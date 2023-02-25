Fatal drug overdoses in New Hampshire last year have local substance-use counselors concerned, especially due to the strength of the drugs and their use in combination with each other.

Recent data show 434 confirmed fatal overdoses in 2022 and 39 pending toxicology reports that were likely overdoses. If so, this would be the highest number of overdose deaths since 2017, when there were 490, and an eight percent increase over the 436 deaths recorded in 2021, according to statistics from the N.H. Chief Medical Examiner’s Office.

Funding for the Monadnock Region Health Reporting Lab comes from several sources, including The Sentinel and several local businesses and private donors. We continue to seek additional support. The newsroom maintains full editorial control over all content produced by the lab.

