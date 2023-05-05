A recent national air-quality report has found a slight uptick in certain pollutants in New Hampshire. While Cheshire County earned an A grade for its ozone levels for the third year in a row, the report indicates the county’s short-term spikes in particle pollution led to a drop in this category from last year’s A to a B.
The annual State of the Air report, conducted by the American Lung Association (ALA), found several Granite State counties had higher particle pollution levels than in previous years. Cheshire County has an historic issue with particulates from wood stoves becoming trapped in the air due to the area’s topography, according to Nora Traviss, professor emeritus of environmental and sustainability studies at Keene State College.
The ALA report, released April 19, examined ground-level ozone and particle pollution, which, when inhaled, is harmful to the respiratory system, and can cause health problems including asthma attacks, cardiovascular disease and in some cases, death.
While the report indicates ozone pollution has generally improved nationwide in recent decades due to the federal Clean Air Act, short-term particle pollution has gotten worse. Nearly 120 million people in the U.S., or more than one in three, were living in counties that had unhealthy levels of ozone or particle pollution, according to the report, which covers the years 2019 to 2021.
People of color are disproportionately impacted by poor air quality, as they are more likely to live in a county with a failing grade.
Fifty-four percent of those living in a county with at least one failing air-quality grade were people of color, despite their representing 41 percent of the total national population, the report notes. And 72 percent of the 18 million people living in counties that failed across the board were people of color, compared to 28 percent who were white.
More than 14.6 million people living in poverty were in counties that received an F for at least one pollutant.
Poor air quality can be particularly harmful for sensitive populations including children, seniors, pregnant women, those with cardiovascular or chronic disease and people with asthma.
New Hampshire has some of the highest rates of asthma in the country, affecting 13 percent of adults and 7 percent of children from 2014 to 2016, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In those years, more than 4,000 emergency room visits in the Granite State were attributed to asthma, the CDC says.
“Even one bad air day can be one too many for people at risk,” said Kevin Stewart, ALA director of environmental health. “Anybody who lives in a situation with a family member with asthma wants the air to be clean all the time.”
The ALA report awards letter grades based on how many “bad air days” occurred in the three-year period.
Bad air days are based on the Air Quality Index (AQI), the system the Environmental Protection Agency uses to warn the public when air quality is dangerous. Code-orange days warn pollution levels are harmful to children, older adults or anyone with a respiratory or heart condition. Code red warns of more serious health impacts to sensitive populations, and purple and maroon indicate greater degrees of hazardous conditions.
The only way to get an A grade is to have zero code-orange days during that period, Stewart said.
Dave Healy, senior scientist for the N.H. Department of Environmental Services, said the state is in compliance with federal air-quality standards, regardless of the occasional “bad air” days.
“We have a rigorous program to try to predict [bad air days] and if we feel it will happen, we do outreach to the public, and put it on our website,” he said. “Occasionally in the summer, we do forecast a bad air day and put out an alert so sensitive populations can make appropriate decisions for their circumstances.”
The report measures both short-term spikes and average annual levels of particle pollution. All five New Hampshire counties included in this portion of the report (Belknap, Cheshire, Grafton, Hillsborough and Rockingham) saw their previous A grade for daily particle pollution drop to a B. Even so, the state is meeting Clean Air Act standards for ozone and for daily and year-round measures for fine particles.
“The area is quite clearly meeting the year-round standard for fine particles, but even one bad air day is one too many for people at risk,” Stewart said.
Historically, Cheshire County, especially Keene, has been impacted by fine particle pollution, particularly in winter, due in part to use of wood stoves. While the use of wood stoves is not unique to Cheshire County, the region’s topography and the meteorological event called inversion traps air pollution close to the ground, keeping polluting particles trapped in the valley.
Traviss, of Keene State, said public education programs through Keene High School, Keene State and public service announcements through KeeneCleanAir.org — which provides a real-time air-quality map — have emphasized the importance of burning the right types of low-moisture wood in order to minimize smoke, which contains particulates.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Burn Wise project advises minimizing wood smoke by using an EPA-certified wood pellet stove, burning dry, seasoned wood that has been stored in a firewood storage shed and testing wood with a moisture meter.
“When I talk to people on the street, I find more people know about doing a better job with wood,” Traviss said. “Keene is much further along in understanding that we’re in a valley and wood smoke can be trapped. I think the awareness is higher here than in other parts of the country.”
Stewart said particle pollution throughout the state could also be partially attributed to wildfires in the western U.S. and Canada.
Rudra Aryal, associate professor of physics at Franklin Pierce University in Rindge, studies the impact of aerosols on human health and climate science. He echoed that the state’s pollutants travel from across the nation’s land mass and over the Atlantic Ocean, and called for more stringent monitoring of pollution created by vehicles and traffic patterns.
“Pollution in New Hampshire also comes from Canada and from over the Atlantic Ocean, producing dangerous gas for us,” Aryal said. “At the same time, the primary focus in our locations must be on managing combustion gas from vehicles and traffic. We must monitor it to maintain the air quality standard.”
While New Hampshire’s air quality is very good, especially when compared to the rest of the country, Stewart said the areas that show a worsening condition warrant continued attention.
“We know past performance is not a guarantee of future success,” Stewart said, “and the [particle pollution] grade indicates people, especially if they are in sensitive groups, do need to pay attention to air quality.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.