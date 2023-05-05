health lab

A recent national air-quality report has found a slight uptick in certain pollutants in New Hampshire. While Cheshire County earned an A grade for its ozone levels for the third year in a row, the report indicates the county’s short-term spikes in particle pollution led to a drop in this category from last year’s A to a B.

The annual State of the Air report, conducted by the American Lung Association (ALA), found several Granite State counties had higher particle pollution levels than in previous years. Cheshire County has an historic issue with particulates from wood stoves becoming trapped in the air due to the area’s topography, according to Nora Traviss, professor emeritus of environmental and sustainability studies at Keene State College.

Funding for the Monadnock Region Health Reporting Lab comes from several sources, including The Sentinel and several local businesses and private donors. We continue to seek additional support. The newsroom maintains full editorial control over all content produced by the lab.

