A federal investigation into missing drugs at Cheshire Medical Center found that 21 gallons of fentanyl solution were lost or unaccounted for at the Keene hospital over a two-year span, according to an official with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.
That amount — confirmed Wednesday by Sarah McMenimen, group supervisor for the DEA's Manchester-based diversion group — is more than double what The Sentinel previously reported based on documents from the N.H. Office of Professional Licensure and Certification (OPLC).
A settlement, announced Wednesday by the U.S. Department of Justice to resolve allegations of federal violations tied to the drug loss, requires the Dartmouth Health affiliate to pay a $2 million fine within 10 days (by July 1). The hospital also must adhere to a corrective action plan with the DEA for the next three years.
"Cheshire Medical Center’s failure to fulfill its obligations under the Controlled Substance Act enabled the theft of prescription narcotics — including powerful opioids such as fentanyl, which led to a shockingly high percentage of drugs missing from [Cheshire Medical's] inventory," said U.S. Attorney Jane Young in a news release from the DOJ. "The failures uncovered warranted a multi-million-dollar penalty and a stringent corrective action plan.
"This is one of the largest settlements of drug diversion claims against a hospital in the country."
The fine will be paid through funds from Cheshire Medical Center's operating budget that were put aside in anticipation of the settlement, according to hospital spokesman Matthew Barone.
The federal settlement is in addition to penalties the N.H. Board of Pharmacy has already levied against the hospital in relation to the incident.
"Cheshire Medical Center has remained focused on providing outstanding care for our patients, employees and our community," the hospital said as part of a written statement Wednesday. "We will continue to build on our solid foundation of talent, a passion for our purpose, and our shared values, just as we have for over 130 years, and in service to the Monadnock Region."
DEA investigation, settlement
The DEA began its investigation into Cheshire Medical after an ICU nurse reported in February 2022 that she'd stolen hundreds of bags of fentanyl solution from the hospital, according to OPLC documents.
But following the nurse’s death that March, and after remedial measures were put in place, the documents state, drugs still went missing.
In connection with the substance diversion, the OPLC disciplined Cheshire Medical’s chief nursing officer, pharmacist-in-charge/director of pharmacy and a pharmacist — none of whom are still employed by the hospital.
The Sentinel previously reported about 8.8 gallons of fentanyl solution had gone unaccounted for at the hospital between September 2021 and May 2022, based on documents reporters requested from the OPLC.
But the settlement agreement with the DOJ reveals that the total known loss was much larger and occurred during a wider time frame.
In April 2022, the DEA conducted audits of several controlled substances at Cheshire Medical's inpatient pharmacy: fentanyl, midazolam, lorazepam, hydromorphone and morphine sulfate.
That audit found that 23.9 gallons of controlled substances — 21.4 gallons of which were fentanyl solution — and 749 pills went missing from the hospital between April 30, 2020, and April 12, 2022, according to the DEA's McMenimen.
She declined to comment on where agency officials believe these drugs ended up.
Cheshire Medical previously cited "nurses failing to sufficiently document the administration or waste of fentanyl" in explaining the drug loss, according to documents from the OPLC. Those documents also note that a surge in COVID-19 patients in the winter of 2021 created unprecedented challenges for operating the hospital's pharmacy.
The DEA investigation found that Cheshire Medical had several "recordkeeping deficiencies," such as failing to maintain accurate purchase and dispensation records. The hospital also failed to regularly review reports to look for possible diversion and did not enforce various controlled substance security policies, the audit shows.
To prevent this from reoccurring, the DEA is requiring Cheshire Medical to implement a three-year corrective action plan, starting Wednesday.
The hospital began putting remedial measures into effect in February 2022, according to the settlement agreement. This is reflected in the statement Cheshire Medical issued Wednesday, saying the hospital "has been intensely focused on enhancing its policies and practices to prevent future occurrences."
This includes training and education of clinical staff, hiring a drug diversion specialist, enhancing physical security measures, deploying controlled substance surveillance software, and implementing new practices for oversight of these drugs.
"These ongoing efforts demonstrate our unwavering commitment to delivering high quality care and providing a safe patient and employee environment, and to regulatory compliance in all aspects of our operations," the hospital's statement reads.
Other settlement
Outside of the federal settlement, Cheshire Medical has other stipulations it must adhere to.
The N.H. Board of Pharmacy reached a separate settlement with the hospital last July, allowing Cheshire Medical to keep its pharmacy permit with various restrictions.
A pharmacy permit is required to run a pharmacy in New Hampshire, including the one Cheshire Medical operates internally to dispense medication to inpatients.
Cheshire Medical can petition the state board after two years of complying with the restrictions to have them lifted.
One of the requirements was for the hospital to pay an administrative fine of $225,000, though all but $45,000 is suspended because Cheshire Medical complied with the state settlement. That $45,000 was due within 30 days, in addition to paying for investigative and other costs totaling $10,000.
The hospital was also required to employ a third-party monitor, approved by the pharmacy board, to conduct controlled substance audits. These reviews were to be done weekly for the first four months, and monthly in the subsequent eight months, the state settlement reads. For the remaining two years, the audits will be performed quarterly.
Additionally, Cheshire Medical needed to appoint two different employees to the positions of pharmacist-in-charge and director of pharmacy by January. Both roles were held by a single person at the time of the drug loss.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.