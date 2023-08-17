20230818-LOC-Robot

Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center has acquired three TUG robots to deliver medication from the pharmacy on level two, to the new inpatient units on levels three and four of the Lebanon hospital's Patient Pavilion.

 Courtesy of Dartmouth Health

The staff you walk past at your local hospital could start to look different, as New Hampshire hospitals join a national trend of implementing robotic delivery methods.

Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center recently announced the addition of three high-tech and autonomous TUG robots to its staff this summer to deliver medication from its pharmacy to inpatient units in its newly opened Patient Pavilion.

Funding for the Monadnock Region Health Reporting Lab comes from several sources, including The Sentinel and several local businesses and private donors. We continue to seek additional support. The newsroom maintains full editorial control over all content produced by the lab.

