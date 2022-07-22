For many people, the word vaccine is synonymous with immunity. While the flu shot has a lower efficacy against infection, people vaccinated against diseases like polio or measles can get exposed to those viruses and be fairly certain they won’t get sick.

So when a vaccine was developed for COVID-19, many people hurried to get it, and hurried back for a booster when they became available. But some of them have become skeptical about the shot in recent months as more and more vaccinated people report infections, sometimes repeatedly.

Funding for the Monadnock Region Health Reporting Lab comes from several sources, including The Sentinel and several local businesses and private donors. We continue to seek additional support. The newsroom maintains full editorial control over all content produced by the lab.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.