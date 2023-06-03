Editor’s note: The term “transgender” is used in this article as an umbrella term to describe someone whose gender identity and/or gender expression differs from the sex they were assigned at birth.

Kee Dwane was sent home from their job at Walker Farm in East Dummerston, Vt., this past Monday due to symptoms of heat exhaustion.

“I’ve had people who I can talk to, but they don’t know because they’re not going through it,” said Kee Dwane of Chesterfield. Dwane, who was raised in Swanzey and is transmasculine, is unsure of where to turn for their routine health care due to a lack of gender-affirming resources in the region.
In a time of uncertainty and fear, Concord-based therapist Harvey Feldman feels honored to work with and provide care for trans and queer people. “I also see a lot of joy, I see a lot of resilience and resistance,” he said. “I see a lot more people deciding, and moving into, ‘I want to live my life the way I want to live my life,’ and that’s really powerful to me.”
Harvey Feldman, a Concord-based therapist and one of the founders of the Gender Diverse Care Coalition of New Hampshire, scrolls through the coalition's website in his office Thursday morning. Although he said there is a conventional idea that it takes six months or so to build up one's patient list, when he opened his private practice, he had no trouble filling his books with patients right away due to the deficit in the state of gender-affirming care.
Harvey Feldman walks down Main Street in Concord, back to his office in the heart of downtown, where he provides therapy for trans and queer patients, specializing in care for children and families. 
“I think people are looking for therapy more because of minority stress, just the impact of being trans in the world right now is greater," said Harvey Feldman, a Concord-based therapist, about the uptick in people seeking gender-affirming resources since the pandemic. "People are experiencing in general across the population more anxiety and depression, and I think that’s especially true for trans and LGBTQ folks because of minority stress."

This is the first story in a series on the lack of gender-affirming care resources in New Hampshire, the people who have been affected and identifying solutions that could help close that gap. Funding for the Monadnock Region Health Reporting Lab comes from several sources, including The Sentinel and several local businesses and private donors. We continue to seek additional support. The newsroom maintains full editorial control over all content produced by the lab.

