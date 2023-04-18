Cheshire Medical Center in Keene will close its optical shop later this spring, the Dartmouth Health affiliate announced Tuesday.
The shop — at The Center at Colony Mill plaza at 149 Emerald St. in Keene — will close June 1, according to a Facebook post. Orders for new glasses and already arranged repairs will be completed as promised, the post says. The shop will stop taking new orders for glasses May 1.
The hospital’s ophthalmology vision care department will not be affected by this closure, according to the post. Annual eye exams, the diagnosis and treatment of eye conditions and ordering of contact lenses will continue through the department, the post notes.
“Although the decision to close the Optical Shop is due to an increase in consumer online shopping, we encourage customers to support other reputable local retailers,” the post says. “To all of our customers over the years, thank you for your support and understanding.”
The optical shop opened at the Emerald Street location in the fall of 2008, according to hospital spokeswoman Heather Atwell. Prior to that, it was located on Cheshire Medical’s main Court Street campus.
Funding for the Monadnock Region Health Reporting Lab comes from several sources, including The Sentinel and several local businesses and private donors.
Olivia Belanger is the health reporter for The Sentinel, covering issues from the opioid crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic to mental health services in the region.
