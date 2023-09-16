About a year before residents arrive, Cheshire Medical Center plans to open its new family medicine residency clinic later this month.
The Family & Community Care clinic — located in the former Peerless Insurance building at 62 Maple Ave. in Keene — is the hospital’s first-ever residency training program, with the first six residents planned to start next July.
Until then, five Cheshire Medical primary care providers will start by treating about 4,000 patients at the new location, starting Sept. 25, according to Dr. Karl Dietrich, director of the family medicine residency program.
“My goal is this year, it’s not going to feel different for patients,” he said. “It’s going to be a new and nice location, but it’s the same quality of care.”
When fully up and running, the Dartmouth Health affiliate’s residency program will host 18 residents at a time, with six new residents cycled in each year. Residents will be in the program for three years, according to Dietrich.
Residency is hands-on training doctors undergo after completing four years of undergraduate school and four years of medical school. During residency, they diagnose and treat patients under supervision of an attending clinician. Once the program is complete, residents are able to practice as attending clinicians.
In addition to adding more doctors to the hospital’s roster, the clinic will expand the services available to patients, according to Dietrich.
This will include gender-affirming hormone therapy (GAHT) for adults as soon as the clinic opens, with pediatric GAHT slated to start later this fall. The clinic, he said, also aims to expand procedural care in fields like reproductive health, gynecology, dermatology and orthopedics.
“Part of the goal is to be able to offer a little more here within family medicine,” Dietrich said.
All residency applications will be submitted by the end of the month, with interviews to be conducted between mid-October and mid-January. By March, Dietrich said, the first six residents will be selected out of about 100 interviewees.
While residents will serve as primary care providers, clinicians who will work at the clinic will all collectively supervise them, according to Dietrich.
“They go through a really structured, graded supervision system,” he said. “So, the first six months a resident is here, a supervising attending is seeing every patient.”
Dietrich said a resident will start with a “relatively small” panel of about 100 patients and conduct a typical appointment. Once the residents come up with a course of action for their patient, he said, they will step out of the exam room and discuss their thoughts with a supervisor.
“We’d [then] go back in together, repeat anything that needed repeating or clarify things, and then we’d talk about the plan as a whole,” Dietrich said.
As residents move through the program, they will become increasingly more independent, according to Dietrich. The goal is, by their third and final year, residents will be taking on patients alone, with help from superiors available when needed.
Before the residents arrive, the clinic will start with five primary care providers, including three physicians — Dietrich, as well as Dr. KrisEmily McCrory and Dr. Stefanie Russell — and two advanced practice nurse practitioners — Katelyn Ahern and Laura Reyor.
The staff will also include one psychologist, Catherine Schuman, who will be available for brief consults during medical visits and interventions to target specific problems, according to Dietrich.
All of these clinicians are coming from the hospital’s Court Street campus, Dietrich said, and their patients would’ve already been contacted by Cheshire Medical if their care is being affected.
Patients are not required to opt in to the clinic, he noted, and can change providers if they’d rather stay on the main campus or not receive care from a resident.
Dietrich added that three additional physicians, who are new to the Dartmouth Health system, will join the clinic’s staff over the next few months. They will have capacity to take on new patients, according to Dietrich.
Once those clinicians join, he said the clinic’s goal is to bump the patient volume to 6,000. By around 2026 — when the first round of residents are further into their training — the clinic aims to have 10,000 patients, according to Dietrich.
“We need more primary care providers, period. This [clinic] provides some short-term relief, in that we’re bringing in providers right away who can see patients, but the real benefit is the long-term game,” he said.
More than 40 percent of primary care physicians in New Hampshire were 60 or older, according to 2019-20 data from the Association of American Medical Colleges, the most recent statistics the organization has available.
Cheshire County had the highest percentage of physicians 75 and older in the state in 2019, at 27.7 percent, data from the Rural Health Information Hub show.
The aging workforce extends beyond the Granite State, with national estimates projecting a primary care physician shortage of up to 48,000 doctors by 2034, according to the American Medical Association.
This is partially due to retiring doctors, while younger doctors choose higher-paying specialties, rather than primary care, the American Medical Association says. New Hampshire’s mostly rural setting makes it even more difficult to draw physicians in, according to experts.
“We know that people tend to stay in the same place that they trained, so I think this will have a real impact in terms of physician recruitment and physician retention in this area,” Dietrich said. “That’ll make a really big difference for the entire population.”
