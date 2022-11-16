Cheshire Medical Center's interim chief nursing officer has been hired for the permanent role, the Dartmouth Health affiliate announced in an news release Tuesday.
Anne Tyrol, formerly the associate chief nursing officer at Alice Peck Day Memorial Hospital in Lebanon — also affiliated with Dartmouth Health — has been acting chief nursing officer in Keene since mid-June and assumed the official position Oct. 30.
"I am so pleased that Anne will serve as our organization’s CNO," Dr. Don Caruso, president and CEO of Cheshire Medical, said in the release.
He said she's spent the past four months "focusing on strengthening critical policies and practices in nursing, supporting nursing teams, and providing other strategic nursing leadership support."
Tyrol succeeds Amy Matthews, whose license the state nursing board temporarily suspended this year amid a federal investigation into gallons of fentanyl solution that was lost or unaccounted for at the hospital.
The N.H. Board of Nursing issued an emergency suspension of Matthews’ license in late May, but after a hearing in June, reinstated it.
Matthews was never accused of stealing the drugs, but was sanctioned due to her supervisory role.
She had worked at Cheshire Medical Center since 2000, and as chief nursing officer since 2018, according to her testimony during the hearing.
In February, a Cheshire Medical ICU nurse self-reported that she’d stolen hundreds of bags of fentanyl solution from the hospital, according to documents from the N.H. Office of Professional Licensure and Certification (OPLC).
However, following the nurse’s death in March and after remedial measures were put in place, the documents state that drugs still went missing, prompting Matthews’ license suspension.
Matthews previously did not respond to multiple requests for comment.
In connection with the substance diversion, the OPLC has disciplined several employees at the Keene hospital. Cheshire Medical's in-house pharmacy is also now running with state-sanctioned restrictions as a result.
A criminal investigation into the diversion by the Drug Enforcement Administration is ongoing, a spokeswoman for the federal agency said Tuesday.
Funding for the Monadnock Region Health Reporting Lab comes from several sources, including The Sentinel and several local businesses and private donors. We continue to seek additional support. The newsroom maintains full editorial control over all content produced by the lab.
Olivia Belanger is the health reporter for The Sentinel, covering issues from the opioid crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic to mental health services in the region. A N.H. native, she joined The Sentinel team in August 2019.
Health Solutions Reporter Olivia Belanger keeps readers informed on issues like mental health, the opioid crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic.
