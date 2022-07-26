Siciliano reached a settlement agreement with the board on July 20, which, if obeyed, will resolve all disciplinary actions against her regarding the drug loss. In the settlement, she admitted to inadequately supervising employees in the prescription department and failing to control all drugs issued or dispensed in the pharmacy, among other violations of board policy.
Siciliano’s license was reinstated in mid-April, but she has resigned from Cheshire Medical, according to a letter she sent the pharmacy board in May.
That letter states she planned to remain an employee at Dartmouth-Hitchcock, which is affiliated with Cheshire Medical.
Her Manchester-based attorney, Rick Fradette, said Tuesday she does not work for the Dartmouth Health system, but is still working in the pharmacy field. He declined to say where Siciliano is employed.
The months-long drug loss at Cheshire Medical dates back to last fall, with about 8.8 gallons of fentanyl solution reportedly unaccounted for at the hospital as of June 5. An ICU nurse self-reported in February that she’d stolen hundreds of bags of the drug.
As part of Siciliano's settlement, sheis not allowed to practice as a pharmacist-in-charge — as she did at Cheshire Medical, in addition to her role as director of pharmacy — for three years.
Siciliano has been a licensed pharmacist in New Hampshire since 2015, according to her settlement agreement, and was not subject to any disciplinary action before this year.
Under the settlement, Siciliano is required to pay a $1,000 fine, half of which is suspended for three years pending her successful execution of the settlement agreement.
She also must participate in 16 hours of board-approved education courses within one yearon controlled substance security, storage and documentation; substance-use disorders and other related topics, according to the eight-page settlement.
Within 15 days of completing these courses, the settlement says Siciliano must provide the board with a letter of reflection that shows she "has achieved a satisfactory degree of skill and understanding."
Siciliano — who was never accused of stealing the drugs but was sanctioned in her supervisory role — must also continue to comply with the ongoing investigation into Cheshire Medical's drug loss, the settlement notes.
In connection with the substance diversion, the N.H. Office of Professional Licensure and Certification has disciplined several other employees at the Keene hospital.
The board of pharmacy suspended Pharmacist Richard Crowe's license on the same day as Siciliano. He signed an agreement not to practice.
Cheshire Medical's Chief Nursing Officer Amy Matthews received an emergency suspension of her license in late May, but following a hearing with the state nursing board in June, had her license reinstated.
Hospital spokesman Matthew Barone has continuously declined to say whether Matthews is still its chief nursing officer, including on Tuesday, citing a "long-standing practice ... [to] not comment on specific questions related to personnel."
Before reaching a settlement, Siciliano was scheduled to appear before the state pharmacy board Tuesday. A separate hearing slated for the same day would have addressed whether Cheshire Medical will be able to keep its pharmacy permit.
Cheshire Medical's hearing was postponed, according to the OPLC, and a future date had not been scheduled as of early Tuesday.
