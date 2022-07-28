As an investigation continues into the gallons of fentanyl solution lost and unaccounted for at Cheshire Medical Center, the Keene hospital has named a new interim chief nursing officer, and a pharmacist tied to the incident has reached a settlement with the state.
Anne Tyrol, associate chief nursing officer at Alice Peck Day Memorial Hospital in Lebanon — also an affiliate of Dartmouth Health — is Cheshire Medical's acting chief nursing officer, a hospital spokesman told The Sentinel on Thursday.
She succeeds Amy Matthews, whose license was temporarily suspended due to the months-long incident.
Meanwhile, former Cheshire Medical pharmacist Richard Crowe settled with the N.H. Board of Pharmacy last week to resolve all disciplinary actions against him. In doing so, he is restricted from practicing as a hospital pharmacist, among other stipulations.
Chief nursing officer
Cheshire Medical spokesman Matthew Barone has repeatedly declined to say whether Matthews is still an employee there, including on Thursday, citing a "long-standing practice ... [to] not comment on specific questions related to personnel."
But that same day, Barone did say that Tyrol is now Cheshire Medical's acting chief nursing officer.
Matthews was never accused of stealing the drugs, but was sanctioned due to her supervisory role.
An ICU nurse self-reported in February that she’d stolen hundreds of bags of fentanyl solution from the hospital, according to documents from the N.H. Office of Professional Licensure and Certification (OPLC).
However, following the nurse's death in March and after remedial measures were put in place, the documents state that drugs still went missing, prompting Matthews' license suspension.
Pharmacist settlement
The N.H. Board of Pharmacy suspended Richard Crowe's license March 30, and on April 19, he signed a preliminary agreement not to practice.
That agreement stipulates it would only be in effect until a final deposition on the matter.
Crowe reached a settlement agreement with the board on July 20, in which he admitted to failing to "recognize months long patterns" of drug loss and diversion, among other violations of board policy.
As part of his settlement, he is not allowed to practice as a hospital pharmacist. However, if after three years of complying with the agreement he would like to practice again, he can petition the state pharmacy board to lift the restriction.
The agreement says he has been a licensed pharmacist in New Hampshire since 1992 and was not subject to any disciplinary action before this year.
Under the settlement, Crowe is required to pay a $1,000 fine, half of which is suspended for three years pending his successful execution of the settlement agreement.
He also must participate in 16 hours of board-approved education courses within 180 days on controlled-substance security, storage and documentation, according to the nine-page settlement.
This is in addition to the hours required for license renewal, but the agreement does not specify how many that is. According to the OPLC's website, Crowe's license is active.
Crowe — who also was not accused of stealing the drugs — must continue to comply with the investigation into Cheshire Medical’s drug loss, the settlement notes.
That criminal investigation, by the Drug Enforcement Administration, is ongoing, a spokeswoman for the federal agency said Wednesday.
Other disciplinary action
In connection with the substance diversion, the pharmacy board also suspended the license of Pharmacy Director Melissa Siciliano in March, the same day as Crowe's.
Siciliano's license was reinstated in mid-April. She was also disciplined in her supervisory capacity, and was not implicated in the drug diversion itself.
Siciliano reached a settlement agreement with the state last week, requiring her to pay a fine and banning her from acting as a pharmacist-in-charge — as she did at Cheshire Medical, in addition to her role as director of pharmacy — for three years.
Prior to that settlement, Siciliano resigned from her role at Cheshire Medical. She still works in pharmacy, according to her attorney, Rick Fradette.
