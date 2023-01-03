The president and CEO of Cheshire Medical Center plans to retire this spring, hospital officials announced Tuesday.
Dr. Don Caruso, who has led the Keene hospital since the fall of 2015, will retire in May, according to a news release from the Dartmouth Health affiliate. He succeeded Arthur Nichols, who retired that year after 27 years with the hospital.
Caruso has been with Cheshire Medical for more than three decades, the release notes, serving in roles such as chair of family medicine, associate medical director and chief medical officer.
Additionally, Caruso has been a family medicine physician with the hospital since 1992. He continued seeing "a panel of patients" in his administrative role, according to hospital spokeswoman Heather Atwell.
She said his patients were notified of his upcoming retirement and appointed a new provider for when he departs.
In the release, Caruso said it's "been a pleasure caring for this community."
"Getting to know patients and being part of their families while caring for them has made this the most rewarding part of my career," he said. "It has been a very fulfilling career, and I appreciate everyone who has joined me along the way."
During his time with the hospital, Caruso oversaw the growth in provider numbers from about 75 to 242, which increased Cheshire Medical's complexity of care and available services, the release says.
He also has helped with launching the hospital's family medicine residency program. If accredited this year as planned, six residents will begin the three-year program on Maple Avenue in 2024.
Cheshire Medical’s board of trustees is forming a search committee to find Caruso's replacement before he leaves so he can assist with the transition, according to the release.
Once he retires, the release says Caruso plans to have more time playing golf, fishing with his sons, building a 19-foot Chris-Craft Barrelback boat and traveling as much as possible.
Funding for the Monadnock Region Health Reporting Lab comes from several sources, including The Sentinel and several local businesses and private donors. We continue to seek additional support. The newsroom maintains full editorial control over all content produced by the lab.
Olivia Belanger is the health reporter for The Sentinel, covering issues from the opioid crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic to mental health services in the region. A N.H. native, she joined The Sentinel team in August 2019.
