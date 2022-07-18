Cheshire Medical Center recently paid more than $1.2 million to the federal health department after a flaw in the Keene hospital's billing system resulted in at least one faulty insurance claim, according to a hospital spokesman.
The Dartmouth Health affiliate was overpaid by the federal Medicare program between November 2018 and July 2021, Cheshire Medical spokesman Matthew Barone said as part of a written statement he issued Monday. The hospital discovered the issue during an internal review, Barone added in the statement, though he didn't specify when.
After discovering the issue, Barone said Cheshire Medical "made corrections to our processes and submitted a voluntary disclosure" to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Office of Inspector General, which oversees the department's programs.
Cheshire Medical agreed to pay $1,217,770.50 to the inspector general's office on June 29 for allegedly violating the Civil Monetary Penalties Law, according to the office's website. The law allows the agency to impose financial penalties in connection with the Medicare and Medicaid programs.
HHS spokeswoman Melissa Rumley declined to say how many improper claims Cheshire Medical Center submitted. The Sentinel has submitted a Freedom of Information Act request with the Office of Inspector General for that information, and other documents related to the hospital's recent settlement.
Barone issued the hospital's written statement in response to a reporter's list of questions about the settlement, most of which he did not answer. These included what pool of funding the settlement fee came from and what services Cheshire Medical had billed Medicare for.
He did not comment further on the settlement Monday.
"We take billing practices very seriously, with accuracy and accountability always our fundamental priorities, as part of our broader mission of providing exceptional care and patient experiences," Barone said.
Funding for the Monadnock Region Health Reporting Lab comes from several sources, including The Sentinel and several local businesses and private donors. We continue to seek additional support. The newsroom maintains full editorial control over all content produced by the lab.
Olivia Belanger is the health reporter for The Sentinel, covering issues from the opioid crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic to mental health services in the region. A N.H. native, she joined The Sentinel team in August 2019.
Health Solutions Reporter Olivia Belanger keeps readers informed on issues like mental health, the opioid crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic. Before joining The Sentinel’s staff, Olivia spent a year as the health, nonprofit and education reporter for the Watertown Daily Times in Watertown, N.Y. A 2018 graduate of Keene State College, Olivia decided to move back to the area in the summer of 2019 to tell the unique stories of the Monadnock Region. The Bartlett native now lives in Keene with her fiancé, Ryan, and their Bernese mountain dog, Koa.
