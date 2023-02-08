Cheshire Medical Center has made administrative changes to its internal pharmacy, as an investigation continues into the gallons of fentanyl solution stolen or unaccounted for at the Keene hospital.
However, the Dartmouth Health affiliate has provided the name of only one person in these revised positions.
Cheshire Medical reached a settlement in late July with the N.H. Board of Pharmacy in relation to the drug loss. This agreement allowed the hospital to keep its pharmacy permit with various restrictions.
A pharmacy permit is required to run a pharmacy in New Hampshire, including the one Cheshire Medical operates internally to dispense medication to inpatients.
One of the settlement requirements is for Cheshire Medical to appoint two different individuals to the positions of pharmacist-in-charge and director of pharmacy within six months of the settlement, or by the end of January. Both roles were held by one person at the time of the drug loss.
Matthew Borden now serves as pharmacist-in-charge, spokesman Matthew Barone told The Sentinel in late December. However, Barone has not answered whether the hospital has hired a director of pharmacy, despite multiple requests from The Sentinel since November.
"Matthew Borden is Cheshire Medical Center Pharmacist in Charge. We do not have further comment on personnel matters," he said in an email Wednesday afternoon.
Lindsey Courtney — executive director of the N.H. Office of Professional Licensure and Certification (OPLC), which oversees the state pharmacy board — said Tuesday that the hospital has actually split the responsibilities between three people.
When asked if those positions had been filled, she said "[t]hat is my understanding."
Courtney did not have the names of those employees. She did not respond to a reporter's inquiry Wednesday asking why the office did not have this information.
Last February, a Cheshire Medical ICU nurse reported that she’d stolen hundreds of bags of fentanyl solution from the hospital, according to documents from the OPLC. But following the nurse’s death in March and after remedial measures were put in place, the documents state that drugs still went missing.
In connection with the months-long substance diversion, the OPLC disciplinedCheshire Medical's chief nursing officer, pharmacist-in-charge/director of pharmacy, and a pharmacist — none of whom are still employed by the hospital.
A criminal investigation into the diversion by the Drug Enforcement Administration is ongoing, a spokeswoman for the federal agency said Monday.
