Following treatment earlier this month, a potentially harmful bacteria was eradicated from Cheshire Medical Center's hot-water system, an official said Friday.
The bacteria, legionella, was detected at the Keene hospital late last month. If inhaled or ingested, the bacteria can cause Legionnaires' disease, a rare form of pneumonia.
The bacteria affected only Cheshire Medical’s South Building, which includes departments like supply chain, environmental services and the mailroom, spokesman Matthew Barone said previously.
The Dartmouth Health affiliate was able to pinpoint which areas required a "superheat" flush through routine testing. This treatment involves raising the temperature of the hot-water system, then flushing out the outlets to disinfect the areas.
Cheshire Medical needed to conduct two rounds of this treatment — once on Aug. 20, and again on Sept. 2 — to properly remove all of the bacteria. Barone previously has not answered questions on the specific levels of bacteria detected.
Barone noted there was never a threat to employees, patients or the public. The drinking water was also not affected.
Legionella is found naturally in freshwater environments, like lakes and streams, but can become a health concern when it grows and spreads in constructed water systems.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says people can develop Legionnaires’ disease by breathing in small droplets of water or accidentally swallowing water containing legionella.
Funding for the Monadnock Region Health Reporting Lab comes from several sources, including The Sentinel and several local businesses and private donors. We continue to seek additional support. The newsroom maintains full editorial control over all content produced by the lab.
Olivia Belanger is the health reporter for The Sentinel, covering issues from the opioid crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic to mental health services in the region. A N.H. native, she joined The Sentinel team in August 2019.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Health Solutions Reporter Olivia Belanger keeps readers informed on issues like mental health, the opioid crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic. Before joining The Sentinel’s staff, Olivia spent a year as the health, nonprofit and education reporter for the Watertown Daily Times in Watertown, N.Y. A 2018 graduate of Keene State College, Olivia decided to move back to the area in the summer of 2019 to tell the unique stories of the Monadnock Region. The Bartlett native now lives in Keene with her fiancé, Ryan, and their Bernese mountain dog, Koa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.