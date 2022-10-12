WINCHESTER — Due to the loss of one of its providers last month, some patients of Cheshire Medical Center’s Winchester office need to temporarily seek primary care at a different location or via telehealth.
The family medicine office at 20 Warwick Road — which serves about 3,500 patients — only had two providers before Advanced Practice Registered Nurse Kathryn Scoville unexpectedly left the practice in September, hospital spokesman Matthew Barone said Tuesday. Scoville had been with the practice since 2014, according to a letter sent to patients on her departure.
The hospital is actively searching for a replacement, Barone said. Until then, he noted that the office’s sole remaining provider, Jenifer Hanrahan, an adult and family nurse practitioner, has taken on “some but not all” of Scoville’s patients.
Barone did not specify how many of Scoville’s patients are now under Hanrahan’s care, but said she “has limited ability to accept new patients which is why all Winchester patients have been given the option of selecting a new primary care provider.”
Patients are able to get care by traveling to Cheshire Medical’s Keene or Walpole locations or by utilizing telehealth. An onsite center inside the Winchester clinic is also slated to open next month for patients who lack Internet access or have other connectivity issues, according to Barone.
Hospital spokeswoman Heather Atwell said the other offices are able to handle an uptick in patient volume, despite the ongoing health care worker shortage.
“Cheshire Medical Center, a member of Dartmouth Health, serves roughly 45,000 patients in their Family Medicine department and is accepting new patients,” she said in an email.
According to the letter to patients, people should call 603-354-6550 to change their primary-care provider.
Funding for the Monadnock Region Health Reporting Lab comes from several sources, including The Sentinel and several local businesses and private donors. We continue to seek additional support. The newsroom maintains full editorial control over all content produced by the lab.
Olivia Belanger is the health reporter for The Sentinel, covering issues from the opioid crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic to mental health services in the region. A N.H. native, she joined The Sentinel team in August 2019.
Health Solutions Reporter Olivia Belanger keeps readers informed on issues like mental health, the opioid crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic. Before joining The Sentinel’s staff, Olivia spent a year as the health, nonprofit and education reporter for the Watertown Daily Times in Watertown, N.Y. A 2018 graduate of Keene State College, Olivia decided to move back to the area in the summer of 2019 to tell the unique stories of the Monadnock Region. The Bartlett native now lives in Keene with her fiancé, Ryan, and their Bernese mountain dog, Koa.
