Rachael Richardson always had a feeling she was going to have cancer. She just did not know when.
With a family history of the disease, Richardson did everything she could to detect it in a timely fashion.
While Richardson was particular about checking for lumps on her own and being aware of anything out of the ordinary with her body, she also started getting breast cancer screenings 10 years earlier than doctors usually prescribe, at the age of 30.
So when she found something in her right breast in March 2022 that wasn't like anything she had felt before, she knew.
In April of last year, Richardson was given the news that no one wanted to hear: at 35-years-old, she had breast cancer.
“The waiting was the hard part,” said Richardson of Sullivan. “When I found out, I wasn’t surprised.”
Right around the time when Richardson was diagnosed with cancer at Cheshire Medical Center, the Cheshire Health Foundation — which supports the hospital via charitable donations — was engaged in its annual fundraising initiative. The goal of the year-long campaign, which ended in June of last year, was to raise money for a new 3D mammography machine and to get updates for the current 7-year-old apparatus.
Adding another machine will help Cheshire Medical’s operation in several ways, hospital officials say, including cutting down wait times for mammograms and providing more accurate results.
As a floating receptionist at Cheshire Medical, Richardson was approached by the foundation to seek help with getting the word out and soliciting contributions from both hospital employees and the community.
Richardson agreed, and was part of a promotional video, had her image on posters throughout the hospital and wrote a personal letter to prospective donors.
Even prior to her diagnosis, Richardson had always been a strong advocate for early detection and screening. She often reminded friends to get checked and also spread awareness on social media.
“I would have people stop me in the cafeteria and tell me they gave donations specifically in honor of me sharing my story,” Richardson said. “Even those who did not donate stopped me and said they were scheduling appointments because of something that didn’t feel right.”
She was one of the six survivors, who helped raise more than $788,000, surpassing the $787,756 goal, in a promotional video for the fundraising campaign. She also wrote a letter to her peers and colleagues asking for donations, and was featured in a fundraiser poster around the hospital.
“Rachael has been very giving and forthcoming with her story in sharing it,” said Sandie Phipps, Cheshire Health Foundation’s vice president. “She was more than happy to share her story. Having Rachael here as an employee [of the hospital] certainly inspired many to support this important patient care need.”
The new machine was ordered after the fundraiser concluded, but due to supply chain issues, it isn't expected to be delivered until around March 2024.
Richardson’s journey with cancer
The journey with cancer is difficult for anyone who has to go through it, but it was especially trying for Richardson, who is undergoing two different kinds of chemotherapy for her cancers. She was diagnosed with a different type of cancer in her other breast a month later — one was hormone-driven and the other was not.
On May 23, 2022, she had the first of what was supposed to be 21 rounds of chemotherapy. However, after seven rounds, her oncologist decided that the tumors in both her breasts were too large to respond to the treatment.
So, that October, she had a double mastectomy. Richardson’s medical troubles did not end there, and 10 days later, she had an operation due to a blood clot in one of her incisions.
As follow-up care to her cancer treatments, she continued receiving what she calls “chemo lite,” which is maintenance chemo to kill any lingering cancer cells. That procedure ended on Aug. 10 of this year — almost 15 months since her first treatment.
According to doctors, Richardson will get a hormone-blocking shot for the next five to 10 years to limit the amount of estrogen produced in her body and will have to take daily medication.
Richardson just recently had the port — a tube inserted in her skin prior to the start of chemotherapy that administered medication to her — taken out. Aside from the oral medication and shots, the port removal officially marked the end of her treatment.
“It really hasn't sunk in for me,” she said a few days before having the port removed. “When the port is removed, it should feel real that I don’t have to do this anymore. But I will be waiting for the other shoe to drop, even though there is nothing pointing in that direction. Right now, I am living on adrenaline, and it doesn't feel real that I completed this long, arduous, awful thing so many people go through.”
Need for new machine and upgrades
In the United States, one in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime, according to 2022 statistics from the American Cancer Society.
Phipps, of the Cheshire Health Foundation, said that New Hampshire has the fourth-highest incidence rate in the nation with 140 cases per 100,000 women in the state. Cheshire County’s rate is 169 cases per 100,000.
Cheshire Medical’s mammogram machine was state-of-the-art when it was purchased seven years ago, said Phipps. But, with technology always evolving, the hospital owed it to its patients to be current.
Cheshire Medical performs more than 7,000 mammograms per year, according to Dr. Arvind K. Randhawa, a hematology oncologist at Cheshire Medical. Having a second machine will not only cut down wait time for patients during upgrades or repairs, but also provide higher quality images, produce fewer false positives and provide earlier detection.
Randhawa added that the machines will provide the patient with more treatment options and cut down the number of biopsies.
“Earlier detection of cancer leads to multiple treatment options and a better chance of survival,” Randhawa said. “Having two 3D machines will help Cheshire meet the current and growing healthcare needs of our community.”
