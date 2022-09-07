Cheshire Medical Center in Keene faces a daunting task in working to address the primary care shortage in New Hampshire. But the effort just got a little easier, thanks to a $750,000 federal grant that will be used to support the medical center’s family medicine residency program.

The Rural Residency Planning and Development grant from the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) is one of only 11 awarded nationwide this year. It’s designed to help rural institutions attract more newly minted doctors to their programs. The end goal is to improve health care access for rural Americans — exactly what Cheshire Medical is hoping to do with its forthcoming residency program.

Funding for the Monadnock Region Health Reporting Lab comes from several sources, including The Sentinel and several local businesses and private donors. We continue to seek additional support. The newsroom maintains full editorial control over all content produced by the lab.

