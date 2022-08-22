Cheshire Medical Center expects test results in about a week to determine whether a potentially harmful bacteria was properly eradicated over the weekend, after it was detected within the system last week.
Legionella has been part of the hospital's routine testing for years, Barone told The Sentinel last week. If inhaled or ingested, the bacteria can cause Legionnaires' disease, a rare form of pneumonia.
The bacteria only affected Cheshire Medical's South Building, which includes departments like supply chain, environmental services and the mailroom, according to Barone.
Through testing last week, Barone said the Dartmouth Health affiliate was able to pinpoint which areas required a "superheat" flush. This involves raising the temperature of the hot-water system to high degrees and then flushing out the outlets to disinfect the area of concern.
Barone noted last week there was no threat to patients or staff.
A city official also confirmed last week that the legionella detection is contained to Cheshire Medical because devices at the hospital that prevent the facility's water from back-flowing into Keene's distribution system.
Legionella is found naturally in freshwater environments, like lakes and streams, but can become a health concern when it grows and spreads in human-made water systems.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says people can develop Legionnaires’ disease by breathing in small droplets of water or accidentally swallowing water containing legionella.
The disease is rarely spread from person to person, according to the CDC.
The federal health agency says most healthy people exposed to the bacteria do not get sick, but those at increased risk include people 50 years or older; current or former smokers; people with weak immune systems; and people with chronic lung disease, cancer, diabetes or other underlying illnesses.
Barone did not answer Friday or Monday whether legionella has ever been found before during routine testing, what causes it to show up, or what the actual bacteria levels were.
Funding for the Monadnock Region Health Reporting Lab comes from several sources, including The Sentinel and several local businesses and private donors. We continue to seek additional support. The newsroom maintains full editorial control over all content produced by the lab.
Olivia Belanger is the health reporter for The Sentinel, covering issues from the opioid crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic to mental health services in the region. A N.H. native, she joined The Sentinel team in August 2019.
Health Solutions Reporter Olivia Belanger keeps readers informed on issues like mental health, the opioid crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic.
