Starting Monday, Cheshire Medical Center in Keene will no longer require masks at its facilities.
Masking will be optional for asymptomatic employees, patients and visitors at all Dartmouth Health affiliates, including Cheshire Medical Center, according to a news release Friday from the health system. This guidance applies to private areas, patient care areas and public spaces, the release notes.
However, if someone prefers to wear a mask, the release says they are encouraged to do so. Staff are asked to mirror a person's preference and also wear a mask in that case, the release says.
The only time masks are still required under the new guidance is if someone is showing symptoms of COVID-19.
"These updates to the masking policy follow extensive review by Dartmouth Health's COVID-19 Operations Group," the release says. "They are possible due to high vaccination rates, low community transmission and increased public immunity."
According to the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services COVID dashboard Friday, 68 percent of eligible New Hampshire residents received their primary vaccine series for COVID-19 — 69 percent in Cheshire County — and 78 percent of state residents received at least one dose. Forty-four new cases of COVID in Cheshire County were reported to the state in the past two weeks.
Dartmouth-Hitchcock clinics adopted the policy on Wednesday.
Dartmouth Health will continue to monitor data and adjust guidelines accordingly, according to the release.
Funding for the Monadnock Region Health Reporting Lab comes from several sources, including The Sentinel and several local businesses and private donors. We continue to seek additional support. The newsroom maintains full editorial control over all content produced by the lab.
Olivia Belanger is the health reporter for The Sentinel, covering issues from the opioid crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic to mental health services in the region. A N.H. native, she joined The Sentinel team in August 2019.
Health Solutions Reporter Olivia Belanger keeps readers informed on issues like mental health, the opioid crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic. Before joining The Sentinel’s staff, Olivia spent a year as the health, nonprofit and education reporter for the Watertown Daily Times in Watertown, N.Y. A 2018 graduate of Keene State College, Olivia decided to move back to the area in the summer of 2019 to tell the unique stories of the Monadnock Region. The Bartlett native now lives in Keene with her fiancé, Ryan, and their Bernese mountain dog, Koa.
