In 2017, a group of leading New Hampshire lawmakers toured the emergency room at Concord Hospital at the invitation of the hospital president and were shocked at the conditions they found there: mental health patients, some in distress, held against their will in beds that overflowed into the hospital hallways because there was no room for them at the state psychiatric hospital.

The problem attracted intense legislative scrutiny. In the years since, bills have been passed and funds appropriated to expand the availability of psychiatric beds, but the shortage persists. Courts have ruled that individuals who protest their hospitalization have a right to effective due process and timely transfer to the state hospital or something equivalent.

Funding for the Monadnock Region Health Reporting Lab comes from several sources, including The Sentinel and several local businesses and private donors. We continue to seek additional support. The newsroom maintains full editorial control over all content produced by the lab.

