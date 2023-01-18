BRATTLEBORO — People seeking mental health treatment in Vermont may have slightly shorter wait times under a Brattleboro pilot program that was announced Tuesday and is set to launch next month.

The Brattleboro Retreat, a psychiatric and addiction treatment center, and Rescue Inc., a Brattleboro-based emergency medical services company, will provide dedicated transportation for patients awaiting transfer from an emergency room to the Retreat for voluntary mental health treatment.

Funding for the Monadnock Region Health Reporting Lab comes from several sources, including The Sentinel and several local businesses and private donors. We continue to seek additional support. The newsroom maintains full editorial control over all content produced by the lab.

