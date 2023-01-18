BRATTLEBORO — People seeking mental health treatment in Vermont may have slightly shorter wait times under a Brattleboro pilot program that was announced Tuesday and is set to launch next month.
The Brattleboro Retreat, a psychiatric and addiction treatment center, and Rescue Inc., a Brattleboro-based emergency medical services company, will provide dedicated transportation for patients awaiting transfer from an emergency room to the Retreat for voluntary mental health treatment.
“Something had to be done,” Erik Rosenbauer, spokesperson at Brattleboro Retreat, said in a Wednesday phone interview. “It’s what’s best for the patients — getting them to the proper location for care and treatment and best practices — and it’s also going to help out the hospitals that have seen a high volume of patients and people waiting.”
The program aims to reduce the practice of emergency room boarding, when people in mental health crisis are held in emergency rooms while they wait for transportation to an inpatient psychiatric unit or for an inpatient bed to become available.
Vermont has identified ER boarding as a concern, and in neighboring New Hampshire, emergency room boarding has been a subject of ongoing litigation. Fifteen hospitals, including Cheshire Medical Center in Keene and Monadnock Community Hospital in Peterborough, are suing the Granite State to stop the practice of boarding patients in their emergency rooms.
As of Wednesday, there were 33 adults in the Granite State waiting in emergency departments for psychiatric beds, according to the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services. (Similar data is not available for Vermont).
“People encounter delays for a multitude of reasons,” said Rosenbauer. “This is the one we felt we could make an immediate contribution to, by investing in this transportation. We definitely believe we’re going to have an immediate impact.”
Under the new program, Rescue Inc. will have a two-person crew and a dedicated ambulance ready to transport adults or youth from Vermont hospitals to the Retreat, said Drew Hazelton, chief of operations at Rescue Inc. If the pilot goes well, the program could expand to serve New Hampshire hospitals, he said.
Rescue Inc. is ending its Vermont-funded mobile COVID vaccine clinics Jan. 28 — a previously scheduled change that allows the company to staff the new program without hiring additional staff, Hazelton said.
The crew, composed of current staff, will undergo specialized training with the Brattleboro Retreat in order to better care for mental health patients.
“We do a lot of mental health work, but we don’t have a lot of mental health education through typical EMS programs,” Hazelton said.
Currently, patients awaiting transport must rely on local EMS providers. Oftentimes, those providers are understaffed and overwhelmed, Hazelton said. When a patient is being moved to medically necessary treatment, an ambulance is the most appropriate and safe way to transport them, he said. In most circumstances, a family member cannot drive a patient to the Retreat themselves because the patients require medical supervision.
Under the new program, transport will still start with local providers. However, if local EMS is not available, the emergency department can coordinate through the Brattleboro Retreat. Rosenbauer said the new program will run Monday through Friday, providing transfers within eight hours.
“This is a way that we can contribute to getting patients to the proper environment for care,” he said.
Adults who are voluntarily seeking treatment spend, on average, one day waiting in the emergency room, according to Vermont state data released in January 2022, the latest data available from the state. Youth seeking voluntary treatment often wait for more than 100 hours in the emergency room, according to a Vermont Department of Mental Health report published this week.
Each year, about 2,500 adults and about 220 youth in Vermont have in-patient psychiatric stays, according to the 2022 report. For most of those individuals, the emergency room is the first point of care, Hazelton said.
“Patients are kind of stuck in an [emergency department] when they should be at the Retreat receiving the services that they need,” he said.
Rosenbauer said that staff at the Brattleboro Retreat noticed that, even when a bed was available, it was becoming increasingly common for patients to wait a day or more for transportation. The Retreat collected data last year that confirmed transportation-related delays were increasing, he said, although he declined to share the data.
“We believed that there was an issue, we started tracking the data, [and we realized] we’ve got an issue,” he said. That was the impetus for the new program.
Funding for the new program is coming from Brattleboro Retreat. Rosenbauer declined to comment on cost.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.