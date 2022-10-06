RINDGE — About 20 years ago, Dr. Sanjay Gupta began living what he called a “bifurcated life,” continuing with his career in neurosurgery while becoming a correspondent for CNN. He brought a medical scientist’s lens to journalism, and for his reporting was honored by Franklin Pierce University on Thursday.
Gupta was given the Fitzwater Medallion for Leadership in Public Communication at a ceremony in the university’s Marlin Fitzwater Center. The honor recognized his work in covering, and explaining, the developments of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In fact, it was Gupta who labeled the viral outbreak a “pandemic” — in an opinion piece on March 9, 2020 — before the CDC or World Health Organization applied the term that would define the situation that has gripped the world since.
Rather than viruses, though, Gupta’s remarks at Franklin Pierce on Thursday focused on a different threat to public wellbeing: the danger of knowledge being drowned by a flood of information.
Information is constantly flowing in contemporary society, with modern devices providing more of it than perhaps ever before in human history. It’s one thing to have information, Gupta argued, it’s another to have knowledge.
“Information is plentiful, whereas knowledge represents a greater understanding of the materials … In an information society, people run the risk of being reductionist,” Gupta said, with questions explored through binary thinking: Something is right or wrong, true or false. “But in a knowledge society, we get the opportunity to embrace nuance, [which is] where real learning comes from.”
Gupta said he’s been saddened to observe what he called an “assault on science and scientists and institutions of higher learning,” something he found particularly troubling during the pandemic. He isn’t bothered by skepticism or debate, he said, but “deliberate misinformation, which can travel faster and cause more harm than the virus itself.”
Bearing in mind that he was speaking to a room full of future communications professionals, he shared what he called “five pearls of wisdom” gained from his years reporting both domestically and from battlefields abroad.
The first is to be humble and to be honest about the limits of your knowledge. “Over the past few decades, scientists have increasingly been perceived as arrogant,” Gupta said, which he found ironic considering that the scientific process, which demands that results are retested and examined for oversights, “is reinforced humility … Too often I heard people say, just trust the science, believe in the science. I worried about that, this conflation of science and faith. Science is different, it’s a book that has not yet been written. It’s not the Bible.” He urged journalists to explain not just scientific findings, but the process that led to them. “Always be very clear about what you know, and what you don’t know.”
Communicate the message in a way that is easily understood, he continued. Doing so isn’t easy, nor an excuse to “commit sins of omission,” he said, but the task is nevertheless worthy of the effort.
Read everything. “There’s a lot of noise out there,” Gupta said, but he cautioned against ignoring those who yell the loudest. Some of those voices have the goal of sowing chaos and doubt, he said, but others have a different motivation and should be heard accordingly. “They have their antennas raised really high to perceive threats,” he said. “They don’t see themselves as much as purveyors of chaos as they do guardians of the galaxy,” and understanding where they are coming from can help to shape a message that would reach them and their followers.
“Understand that some things are just novel. They’re just new, they don’t fit easily into things you already knew,” Gupta added.
He said that when the novel coronavirus emerged, the temptation was strong to assume it would behave as previous emergent viruses have. “The lesson, and it’s a hard one, is to take evidence as it arrives, to dispense with preconceived notions without dispensing with wisdom.”
Lastly, “lean into uncertainty. Embrace it.” Most people think of science as the pursuit of absolute proof, he said. In fact, science establishes likelihood based on the available evidence. As a doctor, he has found that being honest about his uncertainty doesn’t drive his patients away; rather it earns him their trust. Journalists can do the same with their audience. “Tell them what you don’t know with as much dogma as you tell them about what you do know.”
After his prepared remarks, Gupta fielded questions from a panel consisting of Franklin Pierce students Magnolia McComish and Colin Struckman, as well as Melanie Plenda, executive director of the Granite State News Collaborative, a nonprofit organization previously honored with a Fitzwater Medallion.
McComish asked Gupta how he came to the conclusion that he should use the term “pandemic” and whether he had any hesitation in employing the word.
“In some ways it was easier than it seemed; declaring something as a pandemic was in many ways a math problem,” Gupta said. CNN, with its worldwide network, was able to establish that human-to-human transmission was occurring in several parts of the world, he said, so “I wasn’t worried about the accuracy of the statement; I was worried about how it might frighten people. … As doctors, we have to give people tough news.
“The easy thing would be to just not give people tough news, or to sugarcoat it,” he said, but delivering bad news, with empathy, is something that journalists as well as doctors, must sometimes do.
Struckman asked how stories about science can be as compelling as journalism about sports or fashion — a shortcoming of the beat that Gupta has commented about in his books.
“If you look at sports journalism, sports stories are really about stories; they’re stories about people overcoming something,” he noted. Gupta said he likes to lead his science stories with the process, rather than the conclusion, which both makes the story more compelling and brings the viewer along for the journey. “What I have found is, I am going to tell you what we found in a second, but I’m going to tell you first how we got there,” he said.
Surveys show the public distrusts journalists, Plenda said, and she asked how that could be reversed.
Gupta said he was “surprised” to see scientific briefings being delivered from the White House during both the previous and the current administrations, which he described as an “entangling” of science and politics. “That didn’t used to happen,” he said. “If you’re going to do these things from a political place, it’s going to be perceived as political.”
He also returned to his point about the ‘noise’ of information, and his prescription to discern the motivation behind the message. “It’s important not to paint that as one cohesive structure of bad information.” And while striking him as odd that some of those voices look to divide for division’s sake, he said, “there are some people who have legitimate concerns.”
According to the university’s website, the Fitzwater Medallion has been presented since 2004 to “those who have dedicated their lives to serving our democracy at its very core.”
