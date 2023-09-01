Earlier this summer, staff at Reality Check were training a new recovery coach, a peer also recovering from addiction who helps support people in early sobriety. The woman had just secured stable housing, was working to regain custody of her children, and was excited about this new career opportunity. 

“She seemed to be doing great,” said Shelley Janiczek Woodson, director of recovery services at the Jaffrey nonprofit that provides counseling, support groups and other addiction recovery services.

Funding for the Monadnock Region Health Reporting Lab comes from several sources, including The Sentinel and several local businesses and private donors. We continue to seek additional support. The newsroom maintains full editorial control over all content produced by the lab.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.