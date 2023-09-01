Earlier this summer, staff at Reality Check were training a new recovery coach, a peer also recovering from addiction who helps support people in early sobriety. The woman had just secured stable housing, was working to regain custody of her children, and was excited about this new career opportunity.
“She seemed to be doing great,” said Shelley Janiczek Woodson, director of recovery services at the Jaffrey nonprofit that provides counseling, support groups and other addiction recovery services.
But the woman died before ever stepping into her new role.
“She overdosed after it seemed like she was on top of the world,” Janiczek Woodson said.
This tragedy was all too familiar for people who work with those in recovery from substance use disorder. As of Aug. 10, there had been 198 confirmed fatal drug overdoses this year in New Hampshire, according to data from the state Medical Examiner’s Office. Last year’s total of 486 confirmed fatal overdoses was among the state's highest on record.
People working in recovery say substance use disorder in the Monadnock Region is worse than it’s ever been — but that harm-prevention and treatment strategies are likely working to keep more people alive.
“My surprise is that it’s tied with 2016 and not significantly above,” said Jayson Pratt, CEO of Anew Behavioral Health in Keene, which provides mental health services and treatment for substance use disorder.
Not only are more people using drugs, Pratt said, but people are also more severely addicted. He estimates he’s seen a three-fold increase in both substance use severity and demand for treatment over the past three years.
“They’re using more substances and taking greater risks,” Pratt said.
Of the 198 confirmed drug fatalities so far this year, 106 were from fentanyl alone. Forty-seven were from a combination of fentanyl and the stimulants methamphetamine, cocaine or both. An additional 23 deaths were attributed to a combination of fentanyl and drugs other than those stimulants.
There’s also a demand for ever more potent drugs, said Sam Lake, executive director of the Keene Serenity Center, which provides treatment and harm reduction services to people with substance use disorder.
“When the community finds out about an overdose, they’re looking to find out who supplied those drugs so they can purchase from that person,” Lake said. “It’s the opposite of what we think in a healthy mindset.”
Janiczek Woodson has seen the same reaction to overdoses, and says it underscores just how dependent people with substance use disorder are.
“You’re playing Russian roulette, but they’re such powerful drugs,” she said, “the urge to do them is so powerful.”
That same urge drives the use of xylazine, a horse tranquilizer that is used to extend the high from fentanyl, Lake said. In 2022, xylazine was detected in 26 fatal overdoses and believed to have contributed to three deaths, according to state data. So far in 2023, it had been detected in 12 fatal overdoses and believed to have contributed to two deaths.
Test strips for xylazine were recently legalized in the state (see sidebar), but Lake worries that people who use opioids won’t try to avoid drugs that contain the tranquilizer.
“I don’t think they’re afraid of it,” Lake said.
Pratt attributes the increased severity of drug use to long-term impacts of the pandemic. Anxiety and depression levels have risen, and so too has substance use as people try to self-medicate, he said.
The continuing shortage of mental health providers in the state compounds the problem, Lake added. When a person with substance use disorder is ready for treatment, time is of the essence, and waiting for an appointment can be fatal.
“That’s a life-or-death issue, because the sense of hopelessness exacerbates their problems — they think, ‘I’ve finally reached out for help, and I can’t get it,’ ” Pratt said.
Life-saving efforts seem to be working
Back in 2016 — the last time overdose deaths were this high in New Hampshire — there was no widespread access to medication-assisted treatment (MAT) or naloxone, a nasal spray that can reverse an opioid overdose, saving a person’s life.
If not for those two tools, overdose death rates in 2022 would have been much higher, Lake and Pratt believe.
“If we took naloxone off the street, I bet there would be 50 fatalities in Keene this month,” Lake said.
In July, the Keene Serenity Center handed out 62 kits of naloxone, each containing a double dose of the opioid reversal drug. The center keeps a basket of naloxone near the door, so people don’t even need to walk in to get it, Lake said.
That month, the nonprofit received 22 reports from people saying they had used naloxone to revive someone, according to Lake.
But despite its widespread use, there’s still a stigma around carrying naloxone, Janiczek Woodson said. At a recent event, Reality Check was handing out the medication, along with other items. A woman took a bag with naloxone, before asking what it was. When she realized, Janiczek Woodson said “she jumped back like it was a snake.”
“They don’t want people to think that it’s for them or anybody they know,” she said. “We tell them it could be a total stranger” that you save.
Unfortunately, not everyone who uses drugs carries naloxone or takes the safety precaution of using with other people who could administer the medication if needed.
Demand for naloxone is low at Anew, according to Pratt, who said the program prescribes the overdose reversal drug to anyone who gets medication-assisted treatment (MAT), but those prescriptions often go unfilled. (Although naloxone is available without a prescription, Pratt said writing a prescription often makes it easier for people to obtain the medication).
Pratt believes that the people who need naloxone most — those at highest risk for an overdose — are the least likely to plan ahead to have it.
“They’re not even taking care of their daily needs,” he said. “They’re certainly not taking steps to use responsibly.”
Instead, Pratt credits MAT with keeping people alive.
As of a recent count, Anew had about 250 patients on its MAT program, which uses pharmaceuticals to help people get into and maintain sobriety from opioids. That’s about double the number of MAT patients the organization had last year, he said, an increase he attributes both to increased demand and to the growth of the program, which opened in October 2022.
Statewide, “we have way more people receiving medically assisted care than ever before … ,” he said. “I have to think, in those numbers, are a vast number of people who would have died otherwise.”
Recovery stories give hope
During the July Riverfest celebration in Jaffrey, three women came up to a table staffed by Reality Check to say their children had died from overdoses. Another said her daughter was missing. Children of people with substance use disorder, at the festival with the grandparents who are raising them, talked about the guilt and blame they experience because of their parents’ substance use, Janiczek Woodson said.
“What’s the likelihood that we would see that in this little town?” she asked. “It’s shocking.”
While access to MAT and naloxone have helped save lives, experts say those interventions can’t eliminate the root causes of substance use disorder, including untreated mental illness, trauma and access to potent synthetic drugs.
Amid the daunting challenge of addressing those factors, watching more people struggle with substance use can take a toll on workers on the frontline.
“It’s brutal,” Lake said. “There are weeks when we don’t record a win.”
But when the wins happen — a person getting into treatment, or seeing someone thrive in long-term recovery — they’re a reminder of the importance of the work, said Lake, who has been sober himself for 16 years.
"I’ve learned not to discount people,” he said, “even though I want to.”
If you or a loved one is struggling with a substance-use disorder, The Doorway — a recovery services referral hub at 24 Railroad St. in Keene — is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Support through the state’s 24/7 hotline is also available at 2-1-1.
