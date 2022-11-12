 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story

A growing club: Membership-based direct primary care reimagines health coverage

Before Siobhan Benham started her own medical practice, she was consistently overwhelmed by her job.

The nurse practitioner saw upward of 22 patients in a 12-hour shift — about average for a primary care provider. Able to spend just a few minutes per appointment in order to keep up, Benham said there was never enough time to really listen to people.

20221112-LOC-HEALTHLAB_DPC-11D

Nurse Practitioner Siobhan Benham at Hearthside Family Health in Peterborough aims to provide an intimate and comfortable waiting-room experience for patients.
20221112_monarca2x

Monarca Health, a direct primary care practice co-owned by Dr. Aurora Leon and

Dr. Joaquin Carral, opened on West Street in Keene in 2020. Leon’s office is at right.
20221112-LOC-HEALTHLABdip03

Sara Henry of Alstead poses for a portrait in her apartment on Oct. 27, after making a cup of tea. Henry has been a patient of Dr. Aurora Leon's since November 2020, after having had trouble making appointments with her primary care doctor. “She has so much experience with so many issues. She’s created a process where I feel as though we’re taking care of my health and not just my illness or issues, all of it together,” Henry said of Leon. 
20221112-LOC-HEALTHLAB_DPC-01A

Dr. Aurora Leon, co-owner of Monarca Health, is interviewed in her office Oct. 5. The direct primary care practice in Keene has about 200 patients, with a goal of reaching between 400 and 600.

Funding for the Monadnock Region Health Reporting Lab comes from several sources, including The Sentinel and several local businesses and private donors. We continue to seek additional support. The newsroom maintains full editorial control over all content produced by the lab.

Olivia Belanger can be reached at 352-1234, extension 1439, or obelanger@keenesentinel.com. Follow her on Twitter @OBelangerKS.

Tags

Olivia Belanger is the health reporter for The Sentinel, covering issues from the opioid crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic to mental health services in the region. A N.H. native, she joined The Sentinel team in August 2019.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Health Lab stories

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred