The Keene Sentinel, the Monadnock Region Health Reporting Lab and leadership sponsor Cheshire Medical Center are staging “For the Health of It,” a day-long health fair April 20 at Best Western Plus in Keene.
Admission to the event, which opens at 11 a.m., is free and will feature presentations by doctors and medical experts, advice from health care providers and practitioners and information from those who promote healthy lifestyles. Those who attend are asked to pre-register through the event’s website at www.sentinelsource.com/healthfair All those who sign up in advance will get a goody bag of locally produced and health products.
On the main stage, Olivia Belanger, solutions journalist for the health lab, will interview Phil Wyzik, executive director for Monadnock Family Services, on issues related to mental health care. She will also have a one-on-one discussion with Dr. Karl Dietrich, director of the Family Medicine Residency Program at Cheshire Medical, on the hospital’s efforts to bring more family doctors to the region.
Attendees can also expect workshops and live demonstrations, including healthy cooking, Pilates and massage, cancer screenings, the proper use of Narcan, alternative medicine, sports injury prevention and vaccinations. The New Hampshire Covid Story team will be on hand to document individual accounts of struggle and survival during the pandemic. Registration to tell one’s story can be done on the website.
Also available are free screenings for hearing and blood pressure with more preventative care services planned. Representatives of the American Cancer Society, the Red Cross, the New England Donor Services and Breathe New Hampshire are among those offering information. Transportation to the health fair will be provided from certain points; please consult the website for information on this as arrangements are set up.
Also sponsoring the event is Monadnock Community Hospital, which will be presenting programs on orthopedic surgery.
For more information, consult the website or contact Brendalee Edwards, the Sentinel’s event manager, at brendalee@goshoppingnh.com
