The Keene Sentinel, the Monadnock Region Health Reporting Lab and leadership sponsor Cheshire Medical Center are staging “For the Health of It,” a day-long health fair April 20 at Best Western Plus in Keene.

Admission to the event, which opens at 11 a.m., is free and will feature presentations by doctors and medical experts, advice from health care providers and practitioners and information from those who promote healthy lifestyles. Those who attend are asked to pre-register through the event’s website at www.sentinelsource.com/healthfair All those who sign up in advance will get a goody bag of locally produced and health products.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.