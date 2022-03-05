HARRISVILLE — A $1.46 million municipal operations budget will be before voters next week as well as a range of other warrant articles and two selectboard races.
Here’s a look at what’s on the town warrant:
Budget proposal: $1,457,897, up $148,293, or 11 percent, from the $1,309,604 budget voters approved last year.
Other warrant articles: Another proposal would change the position of fire chief from elective to appointive.
Voters will also determine whether to raise and appropriate $87,500 to pave Mason Road from the intersection of Willard Hill Road to the Dublin town line and to authorize the withdrawal of $30,000 from the Roads Capital Reserve Fund for that purpose, with the remaining $57,500 to come from general taxation.
Another warrant article seeks $73,900 to pave Sunset Hill Road with cold mix asphalt.
A petition warrant article asks if voters will adopt a Silver Lake parking plan for Breed and Seaver roads, with signage to be implemented this summer.
Contested races: Running for a three-year term on the selectboard are Andrea Hodson, the incumbent, and Michael Wilder. Running for a one-year term are Seth Kalman and Pegg Monahan.
Elections: Ballot voting on municipal officials will take place Tuesday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Wells Memorial School, 235 Chesham Road.
Town meeting: Warrant articles will be decided at the same location Tuesday, beginning at 7 p.m.