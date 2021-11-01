I am writing to endorse the candidacy of our current mayor, George Hansel. In 2019 he and I participated in one of the most intense and memorable campaigns perhaps ever in Keene’s history. We had a robust debate, engaged with voters and placed more signs than even imaginable. In the end, the votes tilted George’s way.
Over these past two years George has treated me with respect. We have worked well together, and we share many common goals for Keene in the coming years. I look forward to continuing working with him to fulfill these goals.
George has proven to be a very fair and competent leader for Keene and our City Council, especially during this challenging period due to the COVID pandemic.
He has worked well with our very competent city staff and both new and veteran city councilors. Visiting businesspeople and community groups have found him as a great representative and recruiter for Keene.
In addition to my candidacy for Ward 2, I wish to endorse several of my fellow city councilors:
• At large: Kate Bosley, Randy Filault, Bettina Chadborne, Mike Remy, Mike Giacomo
• Ward 1: Kris Roberts
• Ward 3: Bryan Lake, Andrew Madison
• Ward 4: Catt Workman
• Ward 5: Phil Jones
All of the above candidates are highly adept and focused on serving the interests of the residents of Keene. We must continue to champion their diverse philosophies, and all are very worthy of continuing in office.
In closing, I encourage the residents of Keene to participate in this year’s election and vote on Tuesday, Nov. 2.
MITCHELL GREENWALD
Keene
The writer is a Ward 2 City Councilor.
Editor’s note: This letter was received Oct. 25, well before our stated deadline of Oct. 27 for letters pertaining to the election. Because the letter wasn’t sent through the usual channels, it was overlooked. The Sentinel regrets the error.