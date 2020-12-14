A fourth person at Hanover Terrace died from COVID-19 this weekend as the nursing home works to contain an outbreak that has infected 64 of its 69 residents.
Martha Ilsley, Hanover Terrace’s temporary administrator, said in an email Tuesday that four residents are considered “seriously ill,” while 10 have recovered from coronavirus and five tested negative.
“We continue to test the negative residents daily,” she said, adding another round of testing is scheduled for Monday.
The nursing home has 27 staff members out of 95 who have tested positive for COVID-19, with 12 who have recovered and returned to work, according to Ilsley.
“I remain appreciative of all of my staff who are so committed and dedicated to our residents, and to all of our community for their ongoing support to our staff and residents,” she said.