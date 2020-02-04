The Tony award-winning musical “Hamilton,” which chronicles the life of founding father Alexander Hamilton and explores the meaning of democracy in America, will be turned into a movie to be released on Oct. 15, 2021.
The Walt Disney Co. purchased the rights to the film, which will feature its creator and star Lin-Manuel Miranda and the rest of the original Broadway cast. It was filmed four years ago during a live show at the Richard Rodgers Theatre in New York City, where the musical has been performed since 2015.
“Lin-Manuel Miranda created an unforgettable theater experience and a true cultural phenomenon, and it was for good reason that ‘Hamilton’ was hailed as an astonishing work of art,” Disney chief executive and chairman Bob Iger said in a statement. “All who saw it with the original cast will never forget that singular experience. And we’re thrilled to have the opportunity to share this same Broadway experience with millions of people around the world.”
Through groundbreaking hip-hop music and a diverse cast, the Broadway production covers Hamilton’s life as a young man, his role in the American Revolution and his relationship with George Washington, Aaron Burr and Thomas Jefferson. Most poignantly, it explains the ways Hamilton, a previously overlooked figure in American history, shaped the creation of the U.S. government as the nation’s first treasury secretary.
The musical was inspired by the 2004 biography “Alexander Hamilton” by historian Ron Chernow. The musical won 11 Tony Awards and the Pulitzer Prize for drama in 2016.
The filmed version of the musical is directed by the original show’s director, Tommy Kail, reported the Associated Press.
“We are thrilled for fans of the show, and new audiences across the world, to experience what it was like onstage — and in the audience — when we shot this,” Kail said in a statement.
Miranda told Variety that it was “no secret” that the show had been filmed in June 2016, the week before the founding cast members began to depart the musical. Turning it into a widely accessible movie was about the timing, he said.
“What I’m most excited about is there will be a point at which, you all have that friend who brags, ‘I saw it with the original cast,’ ” Miranda told Variety. “We’re stealing that brag from everyone. Because you’re all going to see it with the original cast.”
In a news release about the announcement, Miranda said that he was excited to bring Hamilton to “the largest audience possible.” Miranda starred in Disney’s film “Mary Poppins Returns” and wrote music for the animated film “Moana.” He said in a statement that he was “so proud” of the film collaboration with Disney.
“I fell in love with musical storytelling growing up with the legendary Howard Ashman-Alan Menken Disney collaborations — “The Little Mermaid,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “Aladdin,” Miranda said.