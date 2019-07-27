Halliburton is shifting strategy in its largest region to deal with subdued customer spending by trimming 8 percent of its North American workforce and shelving unused frack gear.
The world’s biggest provider of fracking equipment, including heavy duty rock-blasting pumps and sand-storage silos, declined to tell analysts and investors Monday how much pressure-pumping gear it’s parked in the U.S. and Canada. The Houston-based contractor made the workforce cut in the region during the second quarter, while keeping its headcount elsewhere roughly the same, spokeswoman Emily Mir said.
Industry consultant Rystad Energy estimated in February that Halliburton and its competitors would have a year-end supply of 24.4 million horsepower for fracking, but would face demand of just 14.5 million this year. Shale producers have cut spending as investors pressure the companies to return cash to shareholders after the worse oil-price crash in a generation five years ago.