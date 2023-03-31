GREENFIELD — A first-alarm house fire on Forest Road Thursday resulted in no injuries, but has displaced a large family, according to Fire Chief Jeff Lacourse.
Lacourse told The Sentinel Friday that the call for the fire came in around 4:10 p.m. He said the family was alerted to the fire via a smoke alarm in the house, allowing them to evacuate before first responders arrived.
By the time fire crews got there, Lacourse said the flames, which originated in a second-story bedroom, appeared to be four feet above the roof as viewed from the road.
Lacourse said a crew of firefighters battled the blaze from behind the house, while another crew went through the structure and up the stairs to douse it with water from the inside. According to Lacourse, firefighters were on scene for about four hours.
Lacourse said the bedroom from which the fire originated is a total loss, and whether or not the house is salvageable will be up to the insurance company.
He added that the cause of the fire is unknown, but it is not being considered suspicious.
Greenfield Fire Department was assisted at the scene by units from Lyndeborough, Francestown, Milford, New Ipswich, Antrim and Peterborough, while Hancock covered Greenfield.
