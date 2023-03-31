GREENFIELD — A first-alarm house fire on Forest Road Thursday resulted in no injuries, but has displaced a large family, according to Fire Chief Jeff Lacourse.

Lacourse told The Sentinel Friday that the call for the fire came in around 4:10 p.m. He said the family was alerted to the fire via a smoke alarm in the house, allowing them to evacuate before first responders arrived.

Hunter Oberst can be reached at 355-8546, or hoberst@keenesentinel.com

