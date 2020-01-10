Photos by Tom Eaton
This gray fox was spotted in Tom Eaton’s back yard on Pheasant Hill Road in Keene. The fox is a regular visitor and looks very healthy, Eaton said. Both red and gray foxes live in the Granite State. The red fox is more abundant and has a widespread range, but gray foxes are more common in southern New Hampshire, according to wildlife biologist Eric Orff of nhfishandwildlife.com. The gray fox has a line of black-tipped fur down its back and its tail is tipped with black; the red fox is generally reddish, though shades may vary, and has a white tip on its tail. The gray fox is more nocturnal than the red fox and hunts from late evening until dawn.