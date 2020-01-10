Gray fox

A gray fox strolls behind a house on Pheasant Hill Road in Keene on Tuesday. The fox is a regular visitor and looks very healthy, Tom Eaton said.

 Tom Eaton

Photos by Tom Eaton

This gray fox was spotted in Tom Eaton’s back yard on Pheasant Hill Road in Keene. The fox is a regular visitor and looks very healthy, Eaton said. Both red and gray foxes live in the Granite State. The red fox is more abundant and has a widespread range, but gray foxes are more common in southern New Hampshire, according to wildlife biologist Eric Orff of nhfishandwildlife.com. The gray fox has a line of black-tipped fur down its back and its tail is tipped with black; the red fox is generally reddish, though shades may vary, and has a white tip on its tail. The gray fox is more nocturnal than the red fox and hunts from late evening until dawn.