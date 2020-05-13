Zachary Nutting of Charlestown is a member of the Class of 2020 at Fall Mountain Regional High School. After graduation, Zachary plans to get a full-time job, and to take night classes in sports entertainment. While at Fall Mountain, Zachary played unified basketball for four years. Zachary's parents are Stacey Barth and Eric Nutting.
