Wyatt Lord

Wyatt Lord of South Acworth is a member of the Class of 2020 at Fall Mountain Regional High School, and plans to attend White Mountains Community College to study advanced welding technology/pipe welding and diesel heavy equipment technology. While at Fall Mountain, Wyatt participated in indoor and spring track (and was the 2019 state champion in pole vault), soccer, football (part of the 2020 state runner-up team), and was an Early Learning Center PE volunteer. Wyatt's parents are Mary and Bret Lord.