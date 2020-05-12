Tristan Provencher of Marlborough is a member of the Class of 2020 at Keene High School, and plans to begin a career in the plumbing and heating industry. While at Keene High, Tristan played lacrosse and was a member of FFA. Tristan's parents are Stephen and Bekki Provencher and Goldinea Seavey. His family says, "Congratulations TJ! We are so proud of you!" 