Steven Parkinson is a member of the Class of 2020 at Hinsdale High School, and plans to join the U.S. Marine Corps after graduation. While at Hinsdale High, he ran cross country and track. Steven's parents are Andy and Lesley Parkinson of Hinsdale.
